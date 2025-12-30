Galaxy S26 dummy units show Samsung borrowing design cues from these 2025 models

The new year is right around the corner, and that means we’re coming up on Galaxy Unpacked. The event is expected to take place a little later this time, with the Galaxy S26 reveal reportedly pushed back a few weeks. Today, though, a new leak is giving us a good idea of what the phones’ finalized hardware will look like.

According to a couple of posts by OnLeaks on Twitter, the Galaxy S26 series will look more than a little like the Galaxy S25 series. One notable difference, though, is that the forthcoming phones’ camera bumps will look like the ones on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones, with three individual camera lenses enclosed in a pill-shaped camera bump.