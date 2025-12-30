Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S26 dummy units show Samsung borrowing design cues from these 2025 models
7 hours ago
- OnLeaks has published what appear to be images of Galaxy S26 dummy units.
- The units in the images should be nearly identical to the S26 series’ final designs.
- The Galaxy S26 series will have camera bumps that look quite a bit like the ones on Galaxy Z Fold phones.
The new year is right around the corner, and that means we’re coming up on Galaxy Unpacked. The event is expected to take place a little later this time, with the Galaxy S26 reveal reportedly pushed back a few weeks. Today, though, a new leak is giving us a good idea of what the phones’ finalized hardware will look like.
According to a couple of posts by OnLeaks on Twitter, the Galaxy S26 series will look more than a little like the Galaxy S25 series. One notable difference, though, is that the forthcoming phones’ camera bumps will look like the ones on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold phones, with three individual camera lenses enclosed in a pill-shaped camera bump.
OnLeaks published images that are purportedly of dummy units for the Galaxy S26 series. Dummy units aren’t functional, but are meant to represent final designs and dimensions exactly. The appearance of these dummy units lines up with previous leaks, including stylized renders of the phones we spotted in a One UI 8.5 build earlier this month.
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 30, 2025
One of OnLeaks’s tweets shows still images of what appear to be dummy units for the S26 and the S26 Ultra. The units look like the genuine article, apart from missing the typical Samsung branding and featuring a round cutout under the Ultra’s periscope telephoto camera where we’d expect a square one.
A second tweet features a video of what looks like the Galaxy S26 Ultra in two different colorways. Again, the units look very much like real phones, but the same telltale signs from the still images above lead us to believe they’re dummies.
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 30, 2025
While we may not be getting an Unpacked event in the coming January, we’re expecting Samsung to hold an event for its upcoming Galaxy S26 phones in February.
