The Galaxy S26 could save you from double-booking yourself

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 phones could get a feature that tells you if you’re about to double-book yourself.

The phones could detect when you’re arranging a meeting in a messaging app and warn you if this clashes with calendar events.

There’s no word if this will be an on-device AI feature or if it requires an internet connection.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 phones have a variety of Galaxy AI features, ranging from call transcripts and summaries to generative image editing and writing tools. Now, it looks like the Galaxy S26 series could receive another neat AI-based addition.

Leaker Ahmed Qwaider claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S26 series could tell you when you’re in danger of double-booking yourself. More specifically, the phones will apparently detect when you’re arranging a meeting/appointment in WhatsApp, Instagram, or SMS and warn you via a notification if this appointment clashes with any events already in your calendar.

There are several unknowns at this point, though. For one, the mention of WhatsApp, Instagram, and SMS chats suggests that this feature only applies to text-based communication rather than calls. It’s also unclear whether more messaging apps will support this feature.

Another significant unknown is whether this functionality will run locally or via the cloud. We really hope this is an on-device feature, as that would make for a more secure and private experience.

This isn’t the only Galaxy S26 series rumor we’ve heard in the last few days. We’ve also recently heard that the base Galaxy S26 could get a wired charging upgrade, while the phones could go on sale from March 11. We’ll undoubtedly hear even more leaks as we approach the expected February 25 unveiling.

