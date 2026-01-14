The Galaxy S26 may not be an entirely pointless upgrade after all

TL;DR A new Galaxy S26 rumor suggests Samsung might actually upgrade charging speeds on the base variant.

Instead of the regular 25W charging, the base Galaxy S26 might support 45W charging.

While the rumor had previously been refuted, it has resurfaced, making us wonder whether it’s actually true.

The Galaxy S26 series has been one of the most confusing upcoming launches. We’ve witnessed several inconsistencies in the rumors and leaks about the lineup as we’ve moved closer to the launch, and it hasn’t stopped, even with just a few weeks left until the launch. Today, we’re looking at a fresh rumor about the Galaxy S26’s power ratings, and it might be great news if it’s true.

A new rumor now contradicts the existing buzz around Galaxy S26’s charging speeds. Although a report from September quashed any hopes around Samsung upgrading charging speeds on the base Galaxy S26, tipster Ahmed Qwaider now says otherwise.

X / Ahmed Qwaider

Per Qwaider, Samsung will upgrade the charging speed on the Galaxy S26 from 25W to 45W. If that’s true, that would be quite a leap for the phones, and might even help garner some attention despite lackluster updates in other areas, including the battery, which is said to remain unchanged at 4,300mAh over last year’s base Galaxy S25.

Notably, the Galaxy S25 Plus already supports 45W charging, and the S26 Plus is expected to continue at the same speed.

Qwaider also iterates that Galaxy S26 Ultra’s charging speed has been boosted to 60W, which had been a leak staple until it was confirmed by a certification body last month.

The tipster also mentions chipsets to expect for the Galaxy S26 series. Unsurprisingly, Samsung’s own Exynos 2600 with a 2nm architecture is expected to drive the base S26 and the S26 Plus in some regions (probably not the US, though) while Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will power the Galaxy S26 Ultra across all markets.

Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy S26 officially on February 25, which is when we would be able to put these claims to the test. The phones are also expected to go on sale on March 11.

