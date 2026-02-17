TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S26 won’t be revealed until next week, but dbrand’s three case offerings for the series are available now.

The dbrand Grip case is available for all three upcoming Galaxy S26 models, while the Ghost and Tank cases are exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The case and skin maker’s site also shows Galaxy S26 renders that preview the design of the new phones.

A new phone usually needs a new case. With the Samsung Galaxy S26 series on the horizon, all eyes are on case and accessory makers to see what they have in store for the upcoming phone models. Samsung has a Galaxy Unpacked event set for Wednesday, February 25 at 10am PT / 1pm ET where we expect to see the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. If you needed an early look, dbrand’s cases and skins for the entire Galaxy S26 lineup are already live on the company’s website.

The site features product renders for each Galaxy S26 model, showing off the redesigned rear camera arrangement. It also shows off the three dbrand case models available for the Galaxy S26 series: Grip, Ghost, and Tank. The latter two are exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

It’s fitting that the Galaxy S26 Ultra gets dbrand’s Tank, because the case is described by the brand as “uncompromising” and “maximalist,” aligning with the Ultra theme. Aside from the rugged appearance and major dbrand Easter eggs, the Tank case is also unique due to its customizable and interchangeable buttons. You can buy modular button packs separately to give the dbrand Tank case a truly personalized look.

One of the hot topics of discussion related to the Samsung Galaxy S26 launch is whether the phones will support inbuilt Qi2 magnets. We don’t know either way, and there have been contradicting signs from the rumor mill. We do know, though, that every dbrand case for the Galaxy S26 is MagSafe- and Qi2-compatible. The dbrand Tank and Grip cases always have magnets, while magnets are optional for the Ghost case. It might make sense to skip magnets if you seek a truly clear case with a lighter build.

The Ghost case uses dbrand’s Ghost 2.0 technology for “zero yellowing,” while the Grip case is all about a tactile, secure in-hand feel. There’s also the dbrand Prism screen protector and classic skins if you want all your protection bases covered before your Galaxy S26 arrives. That said, if you want the Tank or Ghost cases, you’ll need the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The early case launches from dbrand spoil Samsung’s surprise, confirming the general design of the Galaxy S26 series before next week’s official unveiling. It also gives buyers a chance to sure up protection for their new device if they’re planning to reserve or pre-order a Galaxy S26 model.

