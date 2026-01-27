Latest Galaxy S26 rumor has us wondering about launch colors

Amid a recent blitz of Galaxy S26 rumors and leaks, we’ve heard about color options a couple of times: first in the context of leaked images of the S26 Ultra’s SIM card tray, then in a second rumor that corroborated the colors from that initial leak while claiming the existence of two more. Today, though, we’ve got a conflicting report that lines up with the SIM card tray leak, but doesn’t mention the other colorways we heard about later.

Leaker theonecid posted on Twitter today that the Galaxy S26 series will come in four colors: black, white, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue. Those are the same colors seen in images of the Ultra model’s SIM tray posted earlier this month by Ice Universe — but today’s post notably lacks the “silver shadow” and “pink gold” colorways leaker Evan Blass claimed would be available on the S26 Ultra last week.