Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

MobileAndroid phones

Latest Galaxy S26 rumor has us wondering about launch colors

Four colors or six?
By

35 minutes ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Someone holding the Samsung Galaxy S25, showing the back of the phone.
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • A leaker posted today that the S26 series will launch in four colorways: Black, White, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue.
  • This lines up with a leak we saw earlier in the month, but not a more recent rumor from last week.
  • Leaker Evan Blass recently claimed the S26 would launch in six colors.

Amid a recent blitz of Galaxy S26 rumors and leaks, we’ve heard about color options a couple of times: first in the context of leaked images of the S26 Ultra’s SIM card tray, then in a second rumor that corroborated the colors from that initial leak while claiming the existence of two more. Today, though, we’ve got a conflicting report that lines up with the SIM card tray leak, but doesn’t mention the other colorways we heard about later.

Leaker theonecid posted on Twitter today that the Galaxy S26 series will come in four colors: black, white, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue. Those are the same colors seen in images of the Ultra model’s SIM tray posted earlier this month by Ice Universe — but today’s post notably lacks the “silver shadow” and “pink gold” colorways leaker Evan Blass claimed would be available on the S26 Ultra last week.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Today’s tweet says that the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra “all have the same colors,” listing just four options for each. The post also includes storage configurations for each model (the S26 and S26+ will purportedly come in 256 or 512GB variants, while the Ultra will also be available in with a terabyte of storage), plus model numbers for each configuration.

Galaxy S26 colors and storage
They all have the same colors 😏
Galaxy S26
256GB:
Black: SM-S942BZKGEUB
White: SM-S942BZWEUB
Cobalt Violet: SM-S942BZVGEUB
Sky Blue: SM-S942BLBGEUB
512GB:
Black: SM-S942BZKHEUB
White: SM-S942BZWHEUB
Cobalt Violet: SM-S942BZVHEUB
Sky blue:…
— CID (@theonecid) January 27, 2026

We still haven’t heard anything official about the Galaxy S26 series. It’s possible that the series could launch in black, white, blue, and violet colors, with Blass’s “silver shadow” and “pink gold” colorways landing at a later date. They may also be Samsung.com exclusives; the S25 Ultra is available in a total of seven colors, with three only being available direct from Samsung. At this stage, it’s too early to know.

We shouldn’t have much longer to wait to find out: we expect the Galaxy S26 series will be revealed in full at a Galaxy Unpacked event in the next few weeks.

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy S26
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.