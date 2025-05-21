Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra!
1 hour ago
The brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is all the hype right now. As gorgeous as it looks, making a 5.8mm phone comes with its sacrifices. This means the best offering from the brand is still the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It’s also cheaper right now, at just $1,049.99!
This offer is available from Amazon, and the discount applies to all color versions available. These include Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra isn’t only a great phone, but we actually have it listed as the top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. We also gave it a stellar review, so it’s pretty much the phone we would recommend if you’re looking to get a high-end device.
This handset makes no sacrifices, and it is the epitome of premium smartphones. For starters, the design is gorgeous, featuring a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2 construction. It also happens to be designed exquisitely, and it is also pretty resistant, thanks to its IP68 rating.
Of course, looks and design aren’t everything. Otherwise, you would go for the current Galaxy S25 Edge deal instead. The Galaxy S25 Ultra excels in every other department. Let’s start with performance, which is impressive, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. It can truly handle any app or task you throw at it, including high-end games.
You’ll enjoy a great 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a crisp QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This makes it a great phone for enjoying movies, playing games, or even simple things like browsing the internet. It even comes with an S Pen, which will also be a great accessory for jotting down notes, drawing, and more.
We can’t forget about the camera system! This is still one of the best camera phones around, and it happens to be the top option in there! It takes some amazing shots, and offers plenty of versatility. The device features a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50MP periscope, and a 10MP telephoto cam.
Based on our tests, the battery life is also outstanding, offering about two days on a full charge. As if all those goodies weren’t enough, you also get one of the best update commitments in the industry. At seven years, that is an update promise only Google matches right now.
The all-time low for this phone is still $1,000, so while you’re not saving as much as possible, you are getting really close. We honestly don’t see the $1,000 price coming back anytime soon, so this is your chance to get the best phone for a low price!