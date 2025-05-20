Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal: Get a free 512GB upgrade and $50 gift card

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is quite the hype for those of us who don’t want bulky phones. It’s a mere 5.8mm thin! And it’s still a very capable smartphone. It’s also a brand-new phone, which means we might not see any genuine discounts anytime soon, but there is a really nice pre-order offer you can already take advantage of. Right now, you can get an upgrade to the 512GB option for free, and you’re also getting a $50 gift card. Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge with 512GB and a free $50 gift card for $1,099.99 ($170 off)

We’re linking to the Amazon deal because we know many of you already shop there, making it more convenient. That said, you can get the same deal from Samsung’s website. The only difference is that you would get a Samsung credit instead of an Amazon gift card. The offer applies to all color versions available: Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Icyblue.

Considering the phone is so new, this is a pretty good deal. I mean, the thing isn’t even out yet! This is pretty much a pre-order offer. While its main lure is the super thin 5.8mm body, its slim design isn’t the only thing it has going for itself.

This is quite a capable phone, and it is actually much like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus. They are very similar in terms of looks and size, but the Galaxy S25 Edge is actually better in terms of build quality. It has a titanium frame, much like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It also gets a Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 front and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in the back. Of course, you still get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The performance is no joke, either. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and 12GB of RAM. That’s the same set-up as the Galaxy S25 Plus, so it can handle any app or task you throw at it. The display is also very similar, featuring a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

There are a couple of sacrifices that come with making such a thin phone, though. Mainly, we wish the battery and camera were better, and you can read more about that here.

That said, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is still a very novel phone with a super thin profile, great specs, and an overall excellent experience. We can assume this is pretty much the best deal you will see in a while, so jump on it soon! While it is only available for pre-order, it will be released on May 30, 2025, so you won’t have to wait much longer to get it.