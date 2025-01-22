The Galaxy S25 series was just announced and comes with a bunch of new features. But what about software updates? Does it come with a longer update promise than its predecessor, and how does it compare with those of Pixels and other rivals? Read on to find out.

How does the S25’s software promise compare to the competition?

How many software updates will the Galaxy S25 get?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

All three new Galaxy S25 phones are promised seven years of software updates and seven years of security updates. Samsung’s new devices launched with Android 15 on board, which means Android 22 should be the last update they receive, likely sometime in 2032.

This software promise is exactly the same as the one received by last year’s Galaxy S24 phones. Samsung didn’t increase it this year, which is to be expected. Seven years is the most you can get in the industry at the moment, and you could argue that more isn’t needed anyway since most people won’t keep their phones for that long. Especially since phone batteries tend to degrade over time, and the S25 series doesn’t have a removable battery.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

As already mentioned, seven years of software updates is the most you can get on a phone these days. However, Samsung isn’t the only one offering it. Google has a seven-year software policy for a few of its phones, and we don’t expect that to change this year with the Pixel 10 series.

All other Android manufacturers are far behind Samsung and Google in this area. Motorola, for example, offers five years of software updates, but only for one phone — most others only get two. The latest OnePlus 13 will get four years of Android updates and six years of security updates, while Nothing handsets come with three upgrades and four years of patches.

Sony isn’t any better, with its expensive Xperia 1 VI flagship only coming with three years of software and four years of security updates. For more details on other brands, read our dedicated Update policies from every major Android manufacturer post.

How fast will the Galaxy S25 series get Android updates?

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

We can’t say for sure since things can change from year to year, but Samsung hasn’t been the quickest in this area recently. The S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra are the first Samsung phones with Android 15, even though Google released it back in October.

Pixels are the fastest to get the latest Android, as you can usually download it on day one. OnePlus 12 got Android 15 in November, as did the Xperia 1 VI.

So, while Samsung offers the best software update policy alongside Google, it’s far from the fastest when it comes to shipping out the latest version of Android.

