Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, our favorite high-end phone

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is our top premium option in our list of the best Android phones. Some may disagree, but one thing is for certain: It will definitely be mentioned whenever anyone discusses the best devices around. That said, this excellent phone is not cheap. It’s a good idea to wait for a good Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal, and here’s a really nice one. Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,069.99 ($230 off)

This offer is available straight from Samsung’s website. The discount applies to all color versions, and we’re specifically writing about the version with 256GB. The discounted price won’t appear at first. Scroll down a bit and select not to trade in a device, and the price cut will be applied.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $230.00

Again, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is our favorite premium device. We gave it a stellar review, and it’s the device for those who want no compromises. We usually recommend the Galaxy S25 Plus to most users, due to its bang-for-buck ratio, but if you want the ultimate flagship phone, this is it.

For starters, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra makes no sacrifices in the performance department. It comes with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. In our experience, that’s enough to handle any app or task you throw at the phone, including games and more resource-intensive applications.

The device also excels in every other department. It has a large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a sharp QHD+ resolution. It’s the perfect equation for watching movies, gaming, or even general browsing. Of course, we can’t forget about the addition of the S Pen, which is one of the phone’s main highlights. The larger screen makes it great for jotting down notes, drawing, more precise input, and more.

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also excels in the camera department. In fact, it is also on our list of the best camera phones, and it’s the top option. It’s a high-quality, versatile camera with a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope, and a 10MP telephoto cam.

If you need more convincing, even the battery life is outstanding. We were able to get two days per full charge. Of course, the design is also gorgeous, offering a sleek look constructed with a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2. Not to mention, it has an IP68 rating. Lastly, it has one of the best update commitments in the industry, matched only by Google itself. It will be supported for seven years!

The all-time low price for this device is still about $1,000, but that offer was short-lived and was only available once. This is the next-best sale we’ve seen, so take advantage of it while you can! We’re not sure how long the deal will last, or when it will come back again.