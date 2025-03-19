Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal: You can still save $300!

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

We reported on one of the hottest smartphone deals we’ve seen in a while, exactly a week ago. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra dropped by $300, down to just $999.99. Fast-forward to today, and we’re surprised to see that offer is still around! Your options are reducing, though. Last week, the discount applied to three color versions; now, it’s only available for one. Get it before the offer disappears completely! Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Titanium Jetblack for just $999.99

This sale is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount applies only to the 256GB Titanium Jetblack version. Just keep in mind you won’t see the price reduction as soon as you access the website. Scroll down to the section where you can pick whether you want to trade in a device and opt not to. The $300 discount will be applied after this.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $300.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is among the best Android phones, and we listed it as the best premium option around. If you’re a demanding user who wants no compromises, this is the phone to get right now. With that in mind, it makes sense that its $1,299.99 retail price is so high, and that’s why we usually recommend the thousand-dollar Galaxy S25 Plus to most people. Right now you can get the premium option for the same $999.99, though, so why not upgrade?!

This handset is something else. Sammy loaded it up with the best of everything. For starters, you won’t have to worry about performance, as it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. But of course, the phone is also impressive in every other aspect. The large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display is gorgeous. It also features a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Both the performance and display make it a great handset for gaming, movies, or general browsing.

This is also the only device in the series with an S Pen, so it’s a great phone for jotting down notes, drawing, and interacting with the UI more dynamically.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Like every year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is also among the best camera phones around. Not only that, but we actually have it listed as the top option. It can shoot stunning images, and it has a pretty versatile camera system. You get a 200MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide and periscope shooters, and even a 10MP telephoto cam.

We also found the battery life outstanding, averaging about two full days per full charge. Of course, like all high-end Samsung handsets, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra also has a gorgeous design, constructed with a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2. It also has an IP68 rating, which is really nice for peace of mind.

We can’t forget about that seven-year update commitment! It is among the best update promises in the industry, matched only by Google, itself.

If you want in on this deal, our only advice is that you act quickly. Remember, this phone is very new, and the discount is pretty steep. Furthermore, it is already only available for the Titanium Jeblack color version. We have a feeling this sale will be ending very soon!

You might like