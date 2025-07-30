The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is $275 off, still the best premium phone

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Samsung’s offerings have become pretty exciting over the last couple of months. Thinner phone fans got the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and foldable phone enthusiasts got the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, and Z Flip 7 FE. But despite all these additions to its portfolio, there’s no denying that the trusty Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still the best. If you’re looking to keep things simple, you can’t go wrong with it, especially right now that it’s $275 off! Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for $1,024.99 ($275 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. The discount applies to all color versions available, which include Titanium Jetblack, Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silverblue, and Titanium Whitesilver. The discount will be applied when you choose not to trade in a phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Samsung Save $275.00

As exciting as the new Samsung phones are, you can’t go wrong with the brand’s official flagship. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is still listed as the top premium handset in our list of the best Android phones. It makes no compromises and keeps things simple in terms of design, offering a great experience with no fluff.

Let’s start with performance, which is one of the most important factors when picking a new smartphone. This bad boy sports a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM. This is enough power to handle any task, app, or game. The large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a sharp 3,120 x 1,440 resolution. This makes it a great device for watching media, playing games, or simply browsing the web. Not only that, but the S Pen gives you a very unique way to interact with it.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also one of the best camera phones available! It will shoot incredible photos and videos. Based on our tests, the battery life is also outstanding, averaging about two days of use per full charge.

Of course, looks and feel also matter, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra excels in these departments. You get a sturdy titanium frame with Gorilla Glass 2, along with an IP68 rating. And you don’t have to worry about it getting old, as Samsung backs it with a seven-year update commitment, which is among the best offerings in the industry, matched only by Google.

Man, is there anything to complain about? Well, it’s a pricey phone. However, that gets better when it’s on sale, such as today. Catch this deal while you can.

Extra deals: Other Samsung smartphone deals Of course, if you still want one of Samsung’s more playful smartphones, there are plenty of deals around.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Ultra-thin. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is the thinnest Galaxy S device ever but still packs a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a 200MP main camera. See price at Samsung Save $100.00

If you want a thinner smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is known for its 5.8mm profile. It is also gorgeously made, as it still uses a titanium frame and that iconic Samsung design. The specs are very similar, but there are some sacrifices in the camera and battery departments. This one currently has a $100 discount from Samsung’s website, which brings the price down to $999.99.

The more adventurous among us might want one of Samsung’s new foldable smartphones. While not exactly discounted, you can get a free gift card with your purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or Z Flip 7 FE.

The Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 come with a $200 Amazon gift card, while the Z Flip 7 FE gets you a $100 gift card. These are nice deals if you commonly shop at Amazon and can use the free gift card balance.

Follow