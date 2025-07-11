Samsung's budget Galaxy Z Flip is here, but it's not what I was hoping for

Samsung’s recent generations have taught me one thing: I love its Fan Edition lineup. From traditional smartphones to tablets to wearables, it’s won me over time and again, offering just the right mix of specs and price to make sense for those who want a flagship experience without the cost. And, when I heard that it might be expanding to include a foldable phone for the first time, you better believe I was excited.

After all, I have a soft spot for anything and everything that flips, and would love to be able to recommend something that doesn’t cost $1,000. However, I’m slightly disappointed now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is here. It might turn out to be an impressive option from Samsung, but I’m not sure that it’s a proper Fan Edition launch, and here’s why.

If I wanted a Galaxy Z Flip 6, I would have bought one

When I first saw the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, my mind went to an unexpected place. Honestly, the only thing I could think about was the old clip that went, “On all levels except physical, I am a wolf.” Now, swap the idea of being a wolf for being a Galaxy Z Flip 6 — that’s the same thing, right? Alright, jokes aside, that seems like the method Samsung used to create its latest Fan Edition launch.

Everything about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is just last year’s flip-style flagship, just recolored (in boring black or washed-out white) and paired with a downgraded chipset. It has the same 3.4-inch folder-shaped Flex Window, the same 4,000mAh battery, and the same dual camera setup that we’ve used and trusted for years now. And, in one sense, I suppose it’s a perfect example of Samsung deciding not to fix what isn’t broken.

Samsung knows how to make a great flip phone, but how do I recommend a new one when the previous generation is still so readily available?

However, I don’t think it’s making the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE stand out, either. I’ve touched on it once, but Motorola’s Razr success comes from giving each model a distinct price point. The base Razr (2025) is meaningfully cheaper, with specific cameras, a slightly pared-down cover screen (at least in terms of materials), and a distinct battery and charging setup — it has differences that justify its lower price. Then, if you want to upgrade, there’s the Razr Plus and Ultra, both of which add to the experience without making you feel like you’re upgrading from a previous-generation launch.

In Samsung’s case, the problem with making the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE share so much of the Flip 6’s DNA is, well, you can still find a Galaxy Z Flip 6 without looking too hard. You can get its extra 4GB of RAM, its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor, and its much better color options, all while probably saving some money. Sure, you might miss out on one more year of software updates (the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE ships with Android 16 rather than Android 15), but you’re still covered well into the 2030s.

Maybe we’ve just forgotten what Fan Editions are all about

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Like I said at the start, I could be wrong about Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. It could turn out to be a great little flip phone, thanks in part to its similarity to the previous-generation flagship. If that’s the case, then awesome — go out and buy one. However, my real problem with that idea is that Samsung’s standard approach for Fan Edition launches isn’t just copying and pasting what worked before. Instead, it usually finds ways to shuffle in new features to make a nearly flagship-grade phone, yet makes it feel meaningfully different.

Take the Galaxy S24 FE, for example — a phone that offered enough of an identity at a sub-flagship price point that I was willing to recommend it over the base Galaxy S24. Where the Galaxy S24 was small at just 6.2 inches, the Galaxy S24 FE was large, offering a 6.7-inch 120Hz display that matched its half-sibling on all levels except for peak brightness. Samsung’s more affordable option packed a bigger battery, too, jumping to 4,700mAh over the Galaxy S24’s 4,000mAh. Sure, the flagship model had a better processor and more flexible cameras, but that’s precisely what you’d expect from a $150 (or more) upgrade.

Samsung's Fan Edition lineup is built on value, and I'm just not sure I can find it on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Samsung’s Fan Edition tablets follow the same formula, and I think it works just as well. I touted the Galaxy Tab S10 FE as all the tablet Android fans need, and I continue to stand by it every time I slot it into my backpack for a trip. Instead of going large, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE goes small, choosing a 10.9-inch, 90Hz LCD over a 12.4-inch, 120Hz AMOLED and axing the second rear camera sensor — something I never used in the first place. There’s also a smaller battery to match the smaller frame and a lower-tier Exynos 1580 chipset under the hood. Pair it up with a $350 price delta, and it’s easy to see where this Fan Edition tablet has room to stand on its own.

The other thing that all of those other Fan Edition launches have going for them is the benefit of time. They’ve never had to compete directly with their flagship counterparts, instead launching a few months later as more of a mid-year upgrade. So, when the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE launches on the same day as the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with just a $200 price difference, it’s easy to see why the flagship option is getting all the headlines. It has a better chipset, a more exciting Flex Window, extra RAM, and a bigger battery, and the price difference won’t feel very big when you can keep it in your pocket for as many as seven years.

As much as I’d like to steer true Galaxy fans towards another Fan Edition launch, and as much as I want Samsung to keep hunting for value in the sub-flagship segment, I’m just not sure that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the phone to get me (or anyone else) there.