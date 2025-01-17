Odds of Samsung bringing the Galaxy S25 Slim to the US sound increasingly slim

TL;DR Samsung has long been rumored to be building a “Slim” version of the Galaxy S25.

New claims suggest the S25 Slim may arrive similarly to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition.

US carriers may not end up getting access to the S25 Slim, with Samsung selling it exclusively abroad.

Samsung’s latest and greatest smartphones are right around the corner, with the Galaxy S25 lineup set to debut under one week from now, on January 22. Everyone’s got their own preferences when it comes to phones; maybe you’ve got your eye on a nice, basic S25, or perhaps the camera array on the S25 Ultra has piqued your interest? This year may see Samsung add an extra option to the mix, with the possible arrival of the phone we’ve been calling the Galaxy S25 Slim. But now a new report warns that our assumptions around Samsung’s plans for this model may be in need of serious revision.

Let’s take a quick detour into Samsung’s recent past, and consider the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition. This hardware represented a sleeker revision of the Z Fold 6, and for much of the time the phone was rumored, we’d been talking about it as the Z Fold 6 Slim. You may have even had your hopes up about taking home this model, and were disappointed when it didn’t get a global release.

Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings! Reserve the next Galaxy for $50 Samsung Credit and more savings! The next evolution of Galaxy AI. The next generation of Galaxy is coming! Reserve your new Galaxy device today ahead of the January 22 launch and receive $50 Samsung Credit when you preorder and purchase the reserved device. Samsung is also offering up to $1,250 additional savings with trade-ins, and a chance to win $5,000 Samsung Credit, too! See price at Samsung

Now leaker Evan Blass raises this comparison on X, and suggests that the S25 Slim may have something else in common with that last “Slim” model: “it will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers.”

The theory makes enough sense, and there hasn’t been any direct evidence linking this hardware to any US carriers or retailers. Granted, we haven’t really been expecting it to necessarily launch hand-in-hand with the rest of the Galaxy S25 family, and even if we get to see it at Unpacked, we were thinking that its actual release could still be months off. But this new theory seems to fit equally well, and could similarly explain that lack of evidence.

With the clock ticking on Unpacked, last-minute leaks and rumors have really been taking our expectations for a ride. We only just got some actual measurements for precisely how thin the S25 Slim might measure in as, and when comparing the Slim to other S25 models, it may not even feel that much thinner.

This uncertainty is no fun at all, especially with a product that so many people seemed really excited about. Hopefully, though, we’re just a few more days away from getting some answers.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments