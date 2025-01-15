You won't like this rumor about the Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air battery sizes

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak may have revealed the battery capacities for the Galaxy S25 Slim and iPhone 17 Air.

It’s said that both phones will have battery capacities of around 3,000mAh to 4,000mAh.

Samsung and Apple are going head-to-head as they work on their respective ultra-thin smartphones. A recent leak may have finally given us a peek at the design of Galaxy S25 Slim. Now, another leak has surfaced, and it tells us what we can expect from the battery on these devices.

Prominent leaker Digital Chat Station shared some info about the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Slim on Weibo today. The social post mentions that these devices may have a thickness between 5.Xmm to 6.Xmm. In the leak mentioned earlier, it was reported that the S25 Slim could have a thickness of 6.4mm.

With such thin bodies, these companies will obviously need to make compromises somewhere. For example, it’s rumored that the iPhone 17 Air will only have one camera. It appears another sacrifice could be the battery.

The tipster claims that the battery capacities of the iPhone 17 Air and Galaxy S25 Slim will be between 3,000mAh to 4,000mAh, give or take. While this is a disappointing revelation, it’s not a huge surprise that Samsung and Apple would go with smaller batteries.

Considering that these ultra-thin handsets likely won’t be cheap, it makes you wonder if the sacrifices are worth it. Are you interested in the Galaxy S25 Slim or iPhone 17 Air? Let us know in the comments section below.

