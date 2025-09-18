Search results for

One UI 8 update for Galaxy S25 series starts rolling out globally

There's good news for European S25 owners. But Indian and US owners have to wait a little longer.
2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S25 series with home screens showing
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has released the stable version of One UI 8 to the Galaxy S25 series in Europe.
  • This expansion comes a few days after the update was initially released in Korea.
  • The update still hasn’t launched in the US as of writing.

Samsung finally pushed out the stable version of its One UI 8 software to the Galaxy S25 series on Monday. Unfortunately, this release was initially restricted to Korea. Thankfully, there’s good news for some global users.

Galaxy S25 series owners in Europe report (via Reddit and Twitter) that the stable One UI 8 update is now available for them. Based on these reports, the update is currently rolling out in countries like France, Georgia, Germany, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, and the UK. Some users have also confirmed that they weren’t enrolled in the beta program but still received the update. Either way, it seems like a broad rollout across Europe.

Samsung Galaxy S25 stable One UI 8 no grass 6382
Redditor No_Grass_6382

Unfortunately, a few Galaxy S25 series owners in the US have chimed in to note that the stable update isn’t available for them just yet. So US readers will need to wait a little longer for this release, but we hope it’s available in the next few hours.

The update is roughly 4GB and has a version number ending in BYI3. Samsung is also releasing the stable update to beta users in some regions, including India, but it looks like non-beta users still have to wait a while. This update is roughly 500MB in size.

