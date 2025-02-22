Wow! Samsung Galaxy S25 devices still come with a free gift card!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon. Best Buy also offers free gift cards when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphone. The only difference is that getting the base Galaxy S25 will get you a less valuable $50 gift card, which is half what you would get from Amazon. Best Buy still gives you a $100 gift card for the Galaxy S25 Plus and a $200 one for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, though.

Which Galaxy S25 version should you get? Are you having trouble deciding which Samsung Galaxy S25 series handset is the right fit for you? Let us help you a bit.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with free $200 gift card Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the brand’s top smartphone, and Samsung’s high-end devices are highly respected in the industry. We are almost sure it will make our list of the best Android phones of 2025. It’s also almost guaranteed to be one of the best camera phones around, like the Galaxy S series does every year.

This handset makes no compromises. It’s also quite expensive, though. The $1,299.99 starting price is quite hard to justify, but you might feel more comfortable paying this much if you get a $200 gift card.

We found the Galaxy S25 Ultra to be an amazing device. It features a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. It can also be upgraded to 16GB of RAM in some markets. The performance is amazing, and it should handle any task with ease.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

This phone is great elsewhere, too. We really enjoyed the 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This is also the only phone in the series with an S Pen, which will pair perfectly with the larger display.

As already mentioned earlier, the camera system is top-notch. It includes a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide shooter, a 50MP periscope camera, and a 10MP telephoto. We also found the battery life to be quite impressive. We could usually push the 5,000mAh battery for two days on a full charge.

Of course, it’s also made with premium materials, featuring a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2 on the front and back. This phone looks and feels great, and it has an IP68 rating, so it’s both dust and water-resistant.

As a cherry on top, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (and all other Ganaxy S25 devices) gets a seven-year update promise. This is among the best update commitments in the industry, right on par with Google’s.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus with free $100 gift card A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is seriously impressive, but I will honestly say it is too much phone for me. I am also not thrilled to pay $1,299.99 for a phone I don’t need, free gift card or not. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is more fitting for those who still want a high-end phone, but don’t need the absolute best.

It costs $999.99, a much more reasonable price for a premium handset. You won’t sacrifice much, either. It still has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12 GB of RAM, so performance is pretty much the same. The 6.7-inch display is still plenty large, and it keeps the same panel with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Standard Colors

Of course, there are a few sacrifices, but you might not mind them. For starters, it has no S Pen. While the camera is still great, it’s not as impressive, as you can read in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus review. The battery is also slightly smaller at 4,900mAh, which is not a significant downgrade.

Overall, we find the Galaxy S25 Plus is a great middle ground. And of course, it gets the same seven-year update promise.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Samsung Galaxy S25 with free $100 gift card Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

Maybe the Galaxy S25 Plus is still more than you need! And I don’t mean only in regards to capabilities. I am a fan of smaller phones, and while this one isn’t exactly small, it is smaller than usual by today’s standards. It’s also the most affordable one, at $799.99, and you’ll still get that $100 gift card!

OK, so you’ll get a smaller 6.2-inch display. It also comes with a lower Full HD+ resolution, but that is still pretty pleasant to watch for a screen of this size. That said, it does keep the Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel, and the refresh rate is smooth at 120Hz.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There’s also no degraded performance here, as you’ll get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB of RAM. The camera system is identical to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus, and the general design doesn’t change. It keeps the aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 build you find in the Plus mode.

The battery is smaller, at 4,000mAh, but we found that we were able to use it for a full day on a single charge, with no battery anxiety. Charging speeds are slower, though, at 25W. And yes, you still get the seven-year update promise. We honestly can’t imagine these free gift card deals will last longer. I mean, it’s hard to believe it’s still around. You might want to jump on this immediately if you’re considering getting a Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphone. Actual deals likely won’t come soon, so this is your best chance to get some kind of offer on these excellent Galaxy S25 devices.

You might like