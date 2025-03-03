All Samsung Galaxy S25 devices go on sale for the first time!

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Which is the best Samsung Galaxy S25 series device for you? We know it can be hard to pick a model when there are so many available. You don’t want to overspend if you don’t need the best of the best, but you also don’t want to get less than you need. Let’s go over each and help you find your perfect match.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you want the best of the best, there is no doubt the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the top dog in its series. It is a highly-respected phone, and we are almost sure it will make it to our list of the best Android phones pretty soon. It will also likely to get into our list of the best camera phones, just like every year.

This phone is quite the beast. Samsung made no compromises here. It’s also quite expensive, rocking a $1,299.99 retail price, so it’s nice to see a good $200 discount right now.

We were quite impressed with this device. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12 GB of RAM can handle pretty much anything you throw at it. And the RAM can be upgraded to 16GB in some markets, so your performance might be even better than what we experienced.

Of course, performance is not everything, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is pretty awesome in every other department, too. For starters, the display is gorgeous. The phone rocks a large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120HZ refresh rate. This makes it great for watching videos, but the larger size is also very convenient for those who want to take advantage of the S Pen. Which, by the way, this is the only phone in the series that has it.

Of course, the camera system won’t disappoint. The 200MP primary camera is great, and it has 50MP ultrawide and periscope shooters. Additionally, there is a 10MP telephoto camera.

You won’t need to worry about the battery, either. During our tests, we found that the 5,000mAh can keep the phone running for two days on a full charge.

The design is great, too. It’s made of a titanium frame and Gorilla Glass 2. It gets an IP68 rating, so it’s water and dust resistant. As a cherry on top, like all other Galaxy S25 devices, it gets a seven-year update promise, which is among the best update commitments in the industry.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

Maybe the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is too much for you; I know it is for me. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers a much more balanced experience and price. Especially right now that you can get it for $799.99. Don’t underestimate it, though. This is still a very impressive phone.

It still has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, so performance won’t be affected. The display is a little smaller, at 6.7 inches, but that is still pretty large. It also has the same QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, there are a few sacrifices. It has no S Pen, for starters. While the camera is still great, it’s not quite as impressive as the Ultra’s. It also has a slightly smaller 4,900mAh battery, but that is barely a downgrade.

You can learn more in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus review, but we can tell you right now it’s a great option if you want a high-end experience without paying well over $1,000. Honestly, this is also likely the one that offers the most bang per buck in today’s Galaxy S25 deals.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

I happen to like smaller phones and honestly don’t need all that much to be happy with a device. If you’re in the same spot as me, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a great handset. Not to mention, it’s only $699.99 right now!

Let’s start with performance. You’re still getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM here! Sure, the 6.2-inch display is smaller, and the resolution is lowered to Full HD. That said, it still has a vibrant Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The general design doesn’t change much, either, at least compared to the Plus. That said, the battery is significantly smaller at 4,000mAh. We were still able to make it last about a full day, but it’s not a two-day per-charge phone. Charging speeds are also lower to 25W, instead of the max 45W in the other models. Take advantage of these deals while you can! This is the first time these phones are discounted, making these record-low prices. We can’t imagine these offers will last much longer. Go get yours while you can!

