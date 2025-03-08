PSA: You can still save up to $200 on a Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphone

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

These offers are available from Amazon. The discounts apply to all available color versions, and they are all for the base models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra The best of the best

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Samsung's best for 2025 Simply put, this is Samsung's very best phone for 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a 6.9-inch QHD+ device with 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, embedded S Pen, and the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. The key upgrade over the lower S25 models is a 200MP main camera and 100x Space Zoom. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

If you’re a demanding user who wants no compromises, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is undoubtedly your top choice. It’s not only the best of the Galaxy S25 series, but it is also all but guaranteed to end up in our list of the best Android phones, overall.

This device is truly something else. Samsung loaded it up with the best of everything. Of course, Samsung’s best phone is naturally also pretty expensive, so this $200 discount is definitely a welcomed treat.

The performance is top-notch, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM packed inside. Raw power aside, the phone is pretty impressive in every other aspect. We love the large 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen, which has a really crisp QHD+ resolution and a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s a great phone for gaming, watching movies, or general browsing. Not to mention, you can really take advantage of the screen real estate by using the S Pen. This is the only device in the series that comes with one.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Another great thing about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is that it has a stunning camera system like all its predecessors in several years. In fact, we’re also nearly sure it will soon make it to our list of the best camera phones. It gets a 200MP primary camera, as well as 50MP ultrawide and persicope shooters. The extra 10MP telephoto camera is also a nice addition.

We found the battery life to be outstanding. We were able to use it for about two full days without looking for an outlet.

Of course, there’s also the design, which is worthy of the Galaxy S name. It is made with a titanium frame, and has Gorilla Glass 2 in the back and front. Like other flagships, it gets an IP68 rating, so it can handle both liquids and solids very well.

Another great thing about the whole Galaxy S25 series is that all of these phones get a seven-year update commitment. This is still among the best update promises in the industry, matched only by Google itself.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus The most bang for your buck

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $200.00 Limited Time Deal!

As awesome and exciting as the Galaxy S25 Ultra is, I know it’s a bit too much for my needs. I would rather save some money on something less impressive, but still really good. That’s the balance the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers. In fact, it makes very few sacrifices, yet still has a $200 discount right now. This means you can get it for just $799.99.

Don’t underestimate this one. It still has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite and 12GB of RAM, so it is just as powerful. Not only that, but it also gets a pretty large 6.7-inch display. It’s a tiny bit smaller, but that’s still a large phone, and it keeps that sharp QHD+ resolution and smooth 120HZ refresh rate.

Of course, there are a few sacrifices made. It has no S Pen, but we know not everyone cares for those. I know I never really used it when I had one. Additionally, the camera system isn’t as Impressive as the Ultra’s. It’s still a really good camera, though. It also comes with a slightly smaller 4,900mAh battery, but that won’t make a significant difference, really.

You can learn more about it in our Samsung Galaxy S25 and S25 Plus review, if you want our full thoughts. In my opinion, though, it offers the best value out of the Galaxy S25 series. It brings a high-end experience close to the Ultra’s, but is only $100 more than the base Galaxy S25 right now.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Smaller, but still mighty

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited Time Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is the smallest and cheapest in the series, but again, don’t underestimate it, either! Its performance will be just as good, as it carries the same premium Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxcy processor and 12 GB of RAM.

I happen to be a fan of smaller smartphones, so the 6.2-inch panel can be a pro for many of you, as well. Call me crazy, but I like manageable phones that actually fit comfortably in my pocket. And while it has a lower Full HD resolution, it still looks great. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2x panel and 120Hz are unchanged, too.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The general design doesn’t change much. Like the Galaxy S25 Plus, it is made with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The camera system is also the same as the Plus model’s.

What does change is the battery size, and sadly, this one is a more significant drop. It has a 4,000mAh battery, but we found it could still last a full day on a single charge. Just don’t expect the same two-day battery life the bigger brothers offer. Oh, and charging speeds are also lower at 25W, instead of the 45W the other models are capable of. We didn’t expect the Samsung Galaxy S25 series to go on sale so soon. These only launched last January, so we can only assume these deals will be short-lived, and they’ve already stayed active nearly all week. You might want to act quickly if you want a Samsung Galaxy S25 series phone without paying full price.

You might like