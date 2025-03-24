Save $150 on a brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a new high-end phone, we can almost bet the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is at least on your radar. These are amazing phones that are all but guaranteed to be among the most popular in 2025, but they can also be expensive. Here’s a nice deal you can take advantage of right now: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is $150 off, slashing the cost to $849.99. Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus for $849.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s website. You won’t see the discount at first sight. You have to scroll down to the Samsung Trade-in section and select not to turn in any device. Additionally, this discount only applies to the Blueblack and Pinkgold colors.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus A powerful 6.7-inch phone, with 7 years of updates The middle offering of Samsung's 2025 flagship launch, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is a 6.7-inch QHD+ device with a 50MP camera, 12GB of RAM, 256GB+ of storage, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. UWB connectivity, a 4,900mAh battery, and ProScaler for QHD+ round out the upgrades over the base model phone. See price at Amazon Save $150.00

We know the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a much more exciting device, but Samsung doesn’t currently have a sale on it right now. Not only that, but that device might be a bit too much for many of us. I like to optimize my bang per buck ratio, and believe the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers much more value than the top-tier variant.

There’s no reason to think less of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, really. In fact, it may be a better option for most people, as it is still an outstanding handset. The performance is just as good, thanks to the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and the 12GB of RAM it packs. While the display is a bit smaller, it is still pretty large at 6.7 inches. It also keeps a sharp QHD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is still a premium handset, so it features that gorgeous design we’ve come to expect from Samsung. It comes with an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Not to mention, it has an IP68 rating, so you don’t need to worry much about the elements damaging it.

One of Samsung’s biggest selling points is also its seven-year update promise, which is among the best in the industry. It is only really matched by Google’s own Pixel update promise.

Are there any downsides? Well, if you compare it to the UItra model, there are definitely some sacrifices here. It has no S Pen, for starters. The camera system isn’t as impressive, though it is still great. The battery is slightly smaller at 4,900mAh, but it’s not like the extra 100mAh will make much of a difference. Overall, this phone is just as good if you can make those few sacrifices.

You can read all about the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus in our full review. If you’re convinced, make sure to act quickly. These deals don’t last long, and this is currently the only phone Samsung is discounting. It’s probably only a matter of time before this sale ends, too.

