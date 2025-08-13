Samsung's Galaxy Tab S11 tablets might be getting a surprising battery downgrade

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Europe’s EPREL database now shows energy labels for some of Samsung’s upcoming devices.

The Galaxy S25 FE is listed with 42 hours and 37 minutes of battery life and a 2,000-cycle rating.

The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra have 1,200-cycle battery ratings, down from 2,000 in the previous generation.

Samsung’s next Fan Edition phone and flagship tablets have had their battery endurance revealed early. And while the Galaxy S25 FE looks familiar, the cells of the Galaxy Tab S11 series might not go quite as far as their predecessors.

As spotted by GSMArena in Europe’s EPREL database, the Galaxy S25 FE is listed with 42 hours and 37 minutes of runtime and a 2,000-cycle battery rating — a very slight improvement over last year’s model. It keeps the same A score for drop resistance and C for repairability.

Samsung has already confirmed the S25 FE will launch earlier than usual, with Korean reports pointing to a September 19 release in its home market. Leaks suggest it may add faster 45W wired charging and possibly Qi2 wireless charging.

The EPREL listings also show the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra at around 81 hours and 95 hours of battery life, respectively, but both drop to a 1,200-cycle rating from 2,000 last generation. They still have IP68 protection, a C repairability score, and an E for drop resistance. A recent leak points to 11-inch and 14.6-inch AMOLED displays, MediaTek MT6991 chips, and up to 16GB of RAM.

Finally, the next-gen Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is rated for almost 88 hours of battery life and 2,000 cycles, with a lower IP42 rating. It’s expected to feature an Exynos 1380 processor, 10.9-inch LCD, and 25W charging.

Samsung hasn’t announced any of these devices yet, but the Tab S11 series is expected to follow last year’s September launch window.

