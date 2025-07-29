The sequel to the world's most popular Android phone just leaked

Android Headlines

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, the best-selling Android phone for Q1 2025, could be getting a successor soon.

The Galaxy A17 5G has now leaked with a slightly upgraded camera design.

The Galaxy A17 5G is expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380, which trickles down from the Galaxy A54.

$200 phones barely receive more than a couple of years of updates, but Samsung’s Galaxy A16 5G is an outlier with a promised software support for six years. That is one of the reasons, in addition to Samsung’s stronghold in offline retail, that makes this affordable phone a bestseller. In fact, the Galaxy A1x phones (where x is a numeral preceding “6”) have consistently been the highest-selling Android devices by number of units, not just for Samsung but for the entire Android phone industry. The Galaxy A16 5G’s successor has now leaked, signaling an upcoming launch and the likelihood of similar market popularity.

Samsung’s Galaxy A17 5G recently cropped up online in digital renders that reveal its design. Android Headlines, which leaked the phone, claims the Galaxy A17 5G will also receive a performance boost with a Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset, previously seen on the Galaxy A54.

The RAM and storage variants remain unclear so far, but we expect it to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, like the previous generation. A previous Geekbench listing (via @yabhishekhd on X) already confirmed a 6GB RAM option, but does not rule out Samsung stocking the base variant with a paltry 4GB of memory once again.

We see fewer physical upgrades, with the Galaxy A17 5G featuring the same dimensions as last year. The leaked phone maintains the same overall design, including the bump on the side — which Samsung has christened a “Key Island” — housing the power button-cum-fingerprint scanner and the volume button. The display comes with a U-shaped notch and a conspicuous chin at the bottom, and this is expected to be the same 6.7-inch 90Hz AMOLED as last year.

Android Headlines

There is, however, one change at the back in the form of an island-shaped camera assembly. This is seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge and is also rumored for the Galaxy S26 series launching next year. The change is crucial since Samsung does not waste time chewing over designs for its smartphones other than the Ultra, and Galaxy A17 5G’s design could be replicated across Samsung’s entire portfolio through the first half of 2026.

Among other changes, we see two colors, including a light gray or silver and a darker shade of gray. Android Headlines also mentions Samsung could reuse the same camera setup as last generation, including 50MP primary, 5MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro cameras on the back. The 5,000mAh battery, with charging speeds up to 25W, remains unchanged as well.

While the launch timeline of the Galaxy A17 5G remains unclear, it could follow the Galaxy A16 5G’s schedule of an October launch. Additionally, Samsung might also release an LTE variant of the phone with a slightly less powerful chipset and without 5G support.

Follow