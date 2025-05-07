It's official: Samsung to unveil Galaxy S25 Edge at May 12 Unpacked event

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge at a Galaxy Unpacked event on May 12 at 8 PM ET.

US customers reserving the device before launch will receive a $50 Samsung Credit.

Most specs and pricing are still rumored, but Samsung confirmed the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 200MP wide lens.

Samsung has officially announced its next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for Monday, May 12 at 8 PM ET. As expected, the event will mark the launch of the Galaxy S25 Edge, which Samsung has described as “both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel.”

The virtual event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s Newsroom, website, and YouTube channel. We’ll also include the stream on our site and bring you news of key developments from the showcase.

As has become custom, Samsung is offering a $50 credit to US customers who reserve the Galaxy S25 Edge between now and the Unpacked event. You can do so via the button below, and there’s no obligation to buy. You’re essentially just joining a mailing list, with the credit applied if you decide to proceed with the purchase post-launch.

Multiple leaks had already indicated that the Galaxy S25 Edge was expected to launch on May 13. These leaks appear to have been accurate, with the US evening timing on May 12 equating to the morning of May 13 in Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

Samsung

While Samsung didn’t give away too many details about hardware in its announcement, we already know what to expect. The slender Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to have a thickness of around 5.85mm, with leaks suggesting it will feature a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Like the rest of the Galaxy S25 family, it is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, and come with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The device will also likely sport a dual-camera setup, with Samsung confirming that it will include a 200MP wide lens. While its slim profile may only house a 3,900mAh battery, we expect it to offer IP68 water and dust resistance.

Pricing details are yet to be confirmed, but leaks indicate that the Galaxy S25 Edge could be priced similarly to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Estimates based on leaked Canadian prices range from around $1,200 to $1,340 USD, depending on your chosen configuration.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.