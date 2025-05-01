Mark your calendars: Galaxy S25 Edge launch date surfaces again

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Evan Blass shared a leaked Spanish marketing teaser pointing to a May 13, 2025 launch date for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Previous reporting aligns with this leaked date, hinting at regional rollouts from May 23 through May 30.

Pricing is expected to be high, likely matching or nearing that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra despite lower specs.

After months of teasing, the Galaxy S25 Edge seems right around the corner. We’ve long been hearing reports of an April-May launch for the device, which narrowed down recently to a May 13 date. A new leak corroborates this date, adding more weight to the possibility of the Galaxy S25 Edge launching on May 13, 2025.

Leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass shared what looks like a Spanish marketing teaser for the Galaxy S25 Edge.

The teaser is pretty basic. The ‘Beyond slim’ tagline and the sleek phone silhouette likely allude to the Galaxy S25 Edge. “13 maggio 2025” means May 13, 2025. Joining the dots, this is a Save the Date teaser for the Galaxy S25 Edge’s Unpacked event, likely to be held on May 13, 2025.

A previous leak from South Korea’s Financial News website suggested a dedicated Unpacked event for May 13. The phone is then expected to be made available on May 23 in China and Korea, followed by a global release (including the US) on May 30. With the teaser corroborating the launch date leak, we are optimistic about the rest of the leaked dates.

As for pricing, Samsung leaked the Galaxy S25 Edge’s Canadian pricing. The 256GB variant is expected to go on sale for CAD 1,679 (~$1,217), whereas the 512GB variant is expected to cost CAD 1,859 (~$1,347). The US pricing could differ from these converted prices, especially in light of the recent tariff situation. Still, we generally expect the Galaxy S25 Edge to be as expensive as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, even though it slots below the Ultra flagship in terms of specifications.

