Samsung just 'officially' leaked the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge!

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has leaked the prices of the Galaxy S25 Edge models.

The prices were spotted on a promotional page of the company’s Canadian website.

The sleek new flagship is expected to launch on May 13, and thanks to this leak, we now know it might just cost a smidge below the S25 Ultra.

May is shaping up to be a busy month for Samsung, with the Galaxy S25 Edge now expected to launch on May 13. Just a day after that launch date and a rumored May 30 US release date made the rounds, we now have pricing info for the ultra-thin phone. Brace yourselves! The information comes straight from Samsung. Yep, appear to have leaked their own product, which really isn’t a first for the company.

Apparently, Samsung Canada got a little too eager and accidentally revealed the price of the Galaxy S25 Edge on a promotional page offering discounts on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE. The pricing, which has now been removed, wasn’t mentioned front and center. It was buried in the “General Conditions of Use” section, because where else would you hide top-secret pricing for unreleased devices? Thanks to journalist and tipster Roland Quandt, who unearthed the information and posted a screenshot on Bluesky.

So, how much will Samsung’s sleek new flagship set you back? Spoiler alert: that thin design comes with a thick price. In fact, the Galaxy S25 Edge is priced right up there with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Apparently, minimalism comes at a premium.

According to the listing, here are the Canadian prices for the Galaxy S25 Edge: Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB: CAD $1,678

Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB: CAD $1,858

Roland Quandt/Bluesky

Converted to USD, that’s approximately $1,209 and $1,339, respectively, for both storage variants. This places the Edge just a smidge below the Galaxy S25 Ultra and a whole galaxy away from the standard S25 model.

Of course, Samsung may have posted these prices in error, and the phone might end up costing something else entirely. However, this close to the launch date, that seems a bit unlikely. Moreover, previous rumors also suggested that the Galaxy S25 Edge will sit somewhere between the Plus and Ultra models, so these leaked price tags sound about right.

