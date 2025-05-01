The Galaxy S25 Edge debuts in a couple weeks, but we already know what to expect

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Edge could potentially launch on May 13 with a Galaxy Unpacked event.

It’ll be the thinnest S25 model at 5.85mm thickness.

Due to the thinness of the device, the battery is only 3,900mAH.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has been out for a few months now, and it’s a pretty good lineup with nothing out of the ordinary. But the most interesting part of the S25 family this year is the fact that Samsung is releasing a fourth model that is much thinner than the rest, the Galaxy S25 Edge, and we’re expecting it just around the corner. A new spec leak from WinFuture has given us the best look at we should be getting once it lands

Thinnest S25 with some compromises

With the Galaxy S25 Edge, the selling point will be the thinness of the device compared to the rest of the S25 lineup. For the Edge, Samsung could made the body only 5.85mm thick, and similar to the S25 Ultra, the chassis should be titanium, with glass on the the front and back.

Speaking of glass, the rear could get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, but the front may utilize the new Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. The 6.7-inch display will reportedly consist of an AMOLED panel with 3120 x 1440 resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath the glass could be an ultrasound-based fingerprint sensor.

The thinness factor couldn’t be achieved without some sacrifices. With the standard S25 lineup, the base model has a 4,000mAh battery, but the S25 Edge may only have 3,900mAh due to being just 5.85mm thin. Additionally, Samsung ditches the standard triple lens camera system for a dual camera setup, though the primary camera may be 200MP with optical image stabilization and f/1.7 aperture and 85-degree field of view, and it’s paired with what could be a standard 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree wide field of view.

Still a powerhouse with Qualcomm Inside the Galaxy S25 Edge should be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, which wouldn’t be surprising considering that the rest of the S25 lineup uses it as well. With the “For Galaxy” moniker, that means it gets up to 4.41GHz of processing power.

As far as RAM and storage goes, the S25 Edge should have 12GB RAM like the rest of the S25 family, as well as either 256GB or 512GB storage.

The rest of the specs

We’re told to expect the S25 Edge to offer IP68 dust and water resistance. And since it’s so thin, it’s also incredibly lightweight with a potential weight of just 163 grams. Samsung should equip it with Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 support, as well as wireless charging.

Like the S25 devices already out, the S25 Edge will ship with Android 15 and One UI 7 out of the box. The software is heavily focused on utilizing AI tools.

The original WinFuture report indicates that the S25 Edge will be revealed on May 13 in a separate Galaxy Unpacked even and launch at the end of May for around 1249 euros. You should have your choice of three colors: Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Silver.

