Samsung confirms brand-new Gorilla Glass display protection for Galaxy S25 Edge

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Galaxy S25 Edge

TL;DR Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature a brand-new Gorilla Glass protection developed in partnership with Corning.

Called “Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2,” the new material embeds crystals within a glass matrix to increase toughness, resist cracking, and maintain optical clarity.

It seems to have been specifically engineered for ultra-thin devices like the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge, is set to launch next week on May 12, and the company is now officially teasing the device’s features ahead of the big reveal.

Earlier today, Samsung confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature “Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2,” a brand-new type of display protection it has developed in partnership with Corning. This will mark the first commercial use of glass protection. Corning previously announced Gorilla Glass Ceramic in March. The protective glass is capable of surviving 10 repeated drops from a meter onto a surface like asphalt.

According to Samsung’s press release, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 is a next-generation composite that embeds crystals within a glass matrix to increase toughness, resist cracking, and maintain optical clarity. That said, the company hasn’t shared if the new version is stronger than Gorilla Glass Ceramic or if it’s just a reengineered version meant for thin phones like the Galaxy S25 Edge.

“Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard for craftsmanship and performance,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of Mechanical R&D at Samsung’s MX division. “To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong.”

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 delivers enhanced durability thanks to the company’s ion-exchange strengthening process.

“With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength,” added Andrew Beck, VP and GM of Corning Gorilla Glass. “The craftsmanship of Galaxy S25 Edge with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 underscores our commitment to durability in premium mobile design.”