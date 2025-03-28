Got butter fingers? The latest Gorilla Glass can withstand lots of drops.

Corning

TL;DR Corning has announced its Gorilla Glass Ceramic protective solution.

This new protective glass is rated to survive 10 repeated drops from a meter onto a surface replicating asphalt.

Motorola will offer a device with this glass in the “coming months.”

Corning is considered the top dog for protective glass, with its Gorilla Glass being used on many smartphones and tablets. Now, the company has announced a new product that could dramatically reduce cracked screens after drops.

The company just announced Gorilla Glass Ceramic, which, as the name implies, incorporates ceramic material to improve toughness. For what it’s worth, the firm’s more premium Gorilla Armor 2 also uses ceramic materials.

As for durability, Corning lab tests show that the new glass was apparently able to survive 10 repeated one-meter drops onto surfaces replicating asphalt (180-grit sandpaper). It’s a little difficult to make direct comparisons with Corning’s popular Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The firm previously claimed that the older glass could withstand an unspecified number of one-meter drops onto 80-grit sandpaper meant to replicate a rough surface.

Nevertheless, the fact that the company is claiming a high number of repeated drops for Gorilla Glass Ceramic strongly suggests superior drop resistance compared to Victus 2. We’ve asked Corning how these two protective solutions compare to each other and will update our article accordingly.

Ceramic-glass protection is gaining steam This isn’t the first ceramic-glass protective solution. In addition to the previously mentioned Gorilla Armor 2 for the Galaxy S25 series, Corning previously developed Ceramic Shield for Apple devices. We’ve also seen OEMs develop their own ceramic-glass protection, such as HONOR and its NanoCrystal Shield on the Magic 7 Pro.

Corning says Gorilla Glass Ceramic will be available on a Motorola device in the “coming months.” So you might not have to wait too long to get a phone with this tech.

We really hope that this glass comes to many more Android brands, though. The firm’s premium Gorilla Armor solution was well-received but restricted to Samsung’s flagship phones. So expanded availability would go a long way to delivering more durable phones across the industry.

