Galaxy S25 Edge battery size all but confirmed, and it's not great news

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge battery has appeared in two certifications, confirming a 3,786mAh rated capacity.

Even if this rounds up to a 3,900mAh advertised capacity, the device would still have a slightly smaller battery than the standard Galaxy S25.

Other new rumors indicate that it may be more expensive than the Galaxy S25 Plus, in contrast to a previous leak suggesting it may have a similar price.

We’re getting a clearer picture of how the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up after recent leaks and rumors, but the latest of these aren’t great news for those excited about the device. The battery capacity looks to be lower than we first thought, and there could also be bad news about the price of the upcoming Android phone.

As spotted by TheTechOutlook, the Galaxy S25 Edge battery has now appeared on the UL Demko and BIS certification databases. The listing reveals two battery models — EB-BS937ABY and EB-BS937ABE — with a rated capacity of 3,786mAh, while previous reports of the same outlet suggest the phone will be marketed with a 3,900mAh capacity.

The rated capacity represents the minimum guaranteed charge, whereas the advertised capacity reflects the expected performance under ideal conditions. While this slight discrepancy is typical, what’s more likely to disappoint buyers is that, at a marketed capacity of 3,900mAh, the device has an even smaller battery than the 4,000mAh cell of the standard Galaxy S25.

Battery capacity was always going to be one of the trade-offs in producing an ultra-slim handset, but there were previously some indications that it may match that of the Galaxy S25. In a now-deleted video, a YouTuber who appeared to have a Galaxy S25 Edge model back in February claimed that the battery capacity was 4,000mAh.

Fresh S25 Edge price rumors The prospective price of the Galaxy S25 Edge has also been a big talking point, and leaker Ice Universe last week claimed that it would be similar to that of the Galaxy S25 Plus. However, according to the Korean outlet FNNNews, the phone’s release price will be between that of the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra.

According to the publication, which did not reveal its source, the 256GB model of the S25 Edge will have a release price of 1.5 million Korean won (KRW), while the 512GB will be KRW 1.63 million. The lower price is equivalent to around $1,030 USD, but it isn’t uncommon for Samsung devices to be a bit cheaper in the manufacturer’s home country.

What’s more telling about this price is that, in comparison, the S25 Plus is KRW 1,353,000, while the S25 Ultra is KRW 1,698,400. Since those two devices retailed in the US for approximately $1,000 and $1,300, respectively, the Galaxy S25 Edge might be priced more like $1,100 in the States.

