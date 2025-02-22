The Galaxy S25 Edge makes its video debut showing off how thin it is and what's inside

TL;DR A YouTube video shows what appears to be a working Galaxy S25 Edge, giving us a first real look at the device.

The phone looks only slightly thicker than the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6, suggesting it could be under 6mm thin.

The video confirms key specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 12GB/256GB storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

With smartphone brands leaning into incremental upgrades over the years, the industry has been searching for its next big selling point, and making phones thinner seems to be the answer for now. While the Galaxy S25 series received a somewhat lukewarm response at its recent launch, Samsung made sure to tease an upcoming device, the Galaxy S25 Edge, during its Unpacked event — perhaps in an effort to inject some excitement into its flagship lineup. Now, thanks to a new video, we have our first real look at the device in action. (h/t: Sammobile)

YouTuber Alexis Garza managed to get their hands on what appears to be a fully functional Galaxy S25 Edge and shared a short demo of the device. While the video is in Spanish, it offers some valuable insights into what Samsung is cooking up.

Garza’s video compares the S25 Edge to the unfolded Galaxy Z Fold 6, which measures 5.6mm in thickness when unfolded. The S25 Edge looks only slightly thicker in the video, which means it could be under 6mm thick, a significant reduction compared to the standard Galaxy S25’s 7.2mm thickness.

Beyond its slim profile, the video also gives us a look at some of the phone’s hardware, courtesy of the AIDA64 app running on the device. According to the app, the Galaxy S25 Edge is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Other confirmed details include Bluetooth 5.4 support and a 4,000mAh battery, which is significantly smaller than what you’d expect on flagship Android phones but at least on par with the smallest Galaxy S25.

The AIDA64 app also reports three 12MP cameras, but the phone only has two rear lenses, suggesting that the third sensor is the selfie camera. While a 12MP ultrawide sensor is expected, it would be unusual for Samsung to use a 12MP primary camera. However, AIDA64 displays the resolution at which images are saved rather than the sensor’s full megapixel count. That means the primary sensor could still be the rumored 50MP or even the 200MP option, utilizing pixel binning to capture 12MP shots.

As for when we’ll see the Galaxy S25 Edge officially launch, Samsung is keeping quiet for now. There’s speculation that the phone could be unveiled alongside Samsung’s next-generation foldables, likely in July. If Samsung is eager to push its ultra-thin phone into the spotlight, we may see it debut even sooner.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like