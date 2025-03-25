Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy S25!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

We’ve been covering deals on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Plus, but we can’t forget about the smallest brother, the base Samsung Galaxy S25. Today is your day if you’ve been waiting for a good deal on the smaller Sammy flagship. You can get it for $699.99, which is still its record-low price! Get the Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $699.99 ($100 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “Big Spring Deal.” This sale ends on March 31st, so we assume this deal will likely last until then. All available color versions get the same discount, including Silver Shadow, IcyBlue, Mint, and Navy.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Samsung Galaxy S25 Refined software, AI smarts, and next-gen hardware With an emphasis on AI features, and a move to Gemini, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an exciting update to the Galaxy S line. Equipped with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12GB of RAM, a powerful 50MP camera, and updated hardware materials, we expect big things from the base model of Samsung's 2025 flagship phone. See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Big Spring Deal!

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best of the best, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus offers a better balance. With that in mind, we also have to give it to the base Galaxy S25, which caters to more casual users who still want a high-end experience. Not to mention, many of us like smaller phones, and the Galaxy S25 is the most compact of the series at 5.78 x 2.78 x 0.28in.

The device is much more pocketable and fits better in the hand, mainly because of its smaller size. However, keep in mind that this is also still a premium Samsung handset. It has a gorgeous design and great construction, featuring an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Like all other Galaxy S25 variants, it gets an IP68 rating.

You won’t have to worry about the performance, either. The Galaxy S25 touts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy and 12GB of RAM, so it is just as powerful as its higher-end, bigger brothers.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

While the display is on the smaller side at 6.2 inches, it is still a very good one. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel sports a Full HD+ resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will still look gorgeous.

The one main downside with this one is that the battery is significantly smaller at 4,000mAh. We found it could still make it through a full day on a full charge, but the Plus and Ultra models gave us about two full days. Additionally, charging speeds are also a bit slower at 25W, instead of 45W. Also, the camera isn’t as impressive, especially if you compare it to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but it is still an outstanding shooter.

All that said, the rest of the phone keeps all the high-end characteristics worthy of the Galaxy S name. It also keeps the same seven-year update promise, which is among the best in the industry, matched only by Google.

Get yours while you can! Remember, this is still a record-low deal, and we don’t see the price dropping further anytime soon. This is a pretty new device, still, launched only a couple of months ago.

