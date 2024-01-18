Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will get a Snapdragon chip outside the US too, but Qualcomm is coy on where

Yesterday, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it officially introduced the world to the Galaxy S24 series . As in previous years, Samsung is releasing two versions of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. One version will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the other will have Samsung’s latest Exynos chip.

Usually, the Snapdragon-powered models are restricted to North America and selected regions of Asia. A spokesperson for Qualcomm has confirmed the Snapdragon versions will be available in regions beyond US at the very least, but would not confirm where.

In response to our article about which countries are getting Snapdragon and Exynos variants, the spokesperson said:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy powers Galaxy S24 and S24+ in more regions than just in the U.S. I cannot comment on which ones and how many exactly, but it is powering these devices in multiple regions.

Qualcomm appears unwilling to say which regions are getting the Snapdragon versions, despite the fact that these smartphones will be in consumers’s hands soon. However, if you go to Samsung’s Visit Your Location page, you can find your country and see which variants are coming to your area.