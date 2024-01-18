Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus will get a Snapdragon chip outside the US too, but Qualcomm is coy on where
- It was believed that the Snapdragon-powered Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus would only be available in North America and parts of Asia.
- A spokesperson for Qualcomm says the Snapdragon versions will be available in more regions than just the US at the very least.
- Qualcomm will not say which regions are getting the Snapdragon versions.
Yesterday, Samsung held its Galaxy Unpacked event, where it officially introduced the world to the Galaxy S24 series. As in previous years, Samsung is releasing two versions of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. One version will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the other will have Samsung’s latest Exynos chip.
Usually, the Snapdragon-powered models are restricted to North America and selected regions of Asia. A spokesperson for Qualcomm has confirmed the Snapdragon versions will be available in regions beyond US at the very least, but would not confirm where.
In response to our article about which countries are getting Snapdragon and Exynos variants, the spokesperson said:
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy powers Galaxy S24 and S24+ in more regions than just in the U.S. I cannot comment on which ones and how many exactly, but it is powering these devices in multiple regions.
Qualcomm appears unwilling to say which regions are getting the Snapdragon versions, despite the fact that these smartphones will be in consumers’s hands soon. However, if you go to Samsung’s Visit Your Location page, you can find your country and see which variants are coming to your area.
So far, we’ve found that Canada, Taiwan, and Hong Kong are getting the Snapdragon models. It appears that countries in the EU, Middle East, South America, and Africa will get Exynos variants. The Galaxy S24 series is currently available for pre-order.
We’ll be scouring the various regions to check where the Snapdragon models are available and will be updating our guide with all the details. If you’d rather dig for yourself, be on the lookout for a CPU listing of “3.39GHz, 3.1GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.2GHz” — that’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy model.