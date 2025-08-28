Samsung inches closer to stable One UI 8 on Galaxy S25 with sixth beta

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8 beta 6 is now out for the Galaxy S25 series.

The update is now available in the UK, India, Germany, and Poland, with other regions expected to receive it soon.

Besides bug fixes, the latest One UI 8 beta brings September’s security patch.

Less than two weeks after releasing the fifth One UI 8 beta that fixed the purple moon issue, Samsung is rolling out its sixth One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S25. While it doesn’t add any evidently new features, the update brings a horde of bug fixes and changes aimed at improving usability.

The update weighs in at around 835MB and applies Google’s security patch for September 2025. Tipster Tarun Vats noted the update is rolling out in the UK and in Germany, while we are also seeing reports about the update being available in India and Poland. We can expect it to also be available in other eligible regions, such as the US and South Korea.

Among the most significant fixes, the latest One UI 8 beta update resolves the issue of incomplete lock screen notifications and rectifies rendering issues with fonts. It also fixes poorly loading logos for certain sports teams in Now Bar.

Apart from these fixes, the changelog also mentions a fix for the issue when the screen locks out when you’re using certain apps. The changelog, however, does not mention if the latest update brings the rumored Call Captions feature to the Galaxy S25 series.

Finally, while the Galaxy S25 series has now received its sixth beta, other eligible devices, such as the Galaxy S24, have received just one beta update. We hope Samsung also rolls out subsequent updates for those models soon.

