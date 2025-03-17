Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung brings a Galaxy S25 feature to all Galaxy S24 phones with One UI 7 beta 5
Published on6 hours ago
- Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 7 beta 5 update for the Galaxy S24 series.
- The latest update brings the Log Video feature to the standard and Plus models.
- It also carries the March security patch for the older Samsung flagships.
Samsung has just rolled out the One UI 7 Beta 5 update for the Galaxy S24 series. The long-awaited Android 15 build for Samsung’s previous flagship is now expected to reach a stable release in April.
This latest beta introduces new features along with a host of bug fixes. One of the standout additions is Log video support for the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, a feature that was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Beta 4.
Originally introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, Log Video enables users to capture footage with a wider dynamic range, making it ideal for post-production color grading and other edits.
To record Log Videos after updating to One UI 7 Beta 5, Galaxy S24 users can navigate to the Samsung Camera app > More > Pro Video mode > LOG button (located at the top of the screen).
Beyond this, the latest One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series also includes several bug fixes:
- Fix intermittent display error of Now Bar controller
- Fix Lock screen notification setting error
- Fix the issue with icons appearing small on Widget Setting screen
- Fix intermittent Blur issues after setting up Widget transparency
- Fix partial Font/Image overlap issues
- Fix Quick action menu spacing
- Fix the issue where Gallery edit Button does not operate intermittently
- Fix Notification History operation error
- Improve Media playback to display as a real-time notification
- Many other improvements
Moreover, the update weighs approximately 976MB and also includes the March security patch.