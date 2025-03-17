Samsung brings a Galaxy S25 feature to all Galaxy S24 phones with One UI 7 beta 5

Samsung has just rolled out the One UI 7 Beta 5 update for the Galaxy S24 series. The long-awaited Android 15 build for Samsung’s previous flagship is now expected to reach a stable release in April .

This latest beta introduces new features along with a host of bug fixes. One of the standout additions is Log video support for the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, a feature that was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Beta 4.

Originally introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, Log Video enables users to capture footage with a wider dynamic range, making it ideal for post-production color grading and other edits.

To record Log Videos after updating to One UI 7 Beta 5, Galaxy S24 users can navigate to the Samsung Camera app > More > Pro Video mode > LOG button (located at the top of the screen) .

Beyond this, the latest One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series also includes several bug fixes:

Fix intermittent display error of Now Bar controller

Fix Lock screen notification setting error

Fix the issue with icons appearing small on Widget Setting screen

Fix intermittent Blur issues after setting up Widget transparency

Fix partial Font/Image overlap issues

Fix Quick action menu spacing

Fix the issue where Gallery edit Button does not operate intermittently

Fix Notification History operation error

Improve Media playback to display as a real-time notification

Many other improvements

Moreover, the update weighs approximately 976MB and also includes the March security patch.