Samsung brings a Galaxy S25 feature to all Galaxy S24 phones with One UI 7 beta 5

Now all Galaxy S24 series phones can record Log videos.
Published on6 hours ago

one ui 7 home screen samsung galaxy s25 2
Joe Maring / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 7 beta 5 update for the Galaxy S24 series.
  • The latest update brings the Log Video feature to the standard and Plus models.
  • It also carries the March security patch for the older Samsung flagships.

Samsung has just rolled out the One UI 7 Beta 5 update for the Galaxy S24 series. The long-awaited Android 15 build for Samsung’s previous flagship is now expected to reach a stable release in April.

This latest beta introduces new features along with a host of bug fixes. One of the standout additions is Log video support for the standard Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, a feature that was previously exclusive to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Beta 4.

Originally introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, Log Video enables users to capture footage with a wider dynamic range, making it ideal for post-production color grading and other edits.

To record Log Videos after updating to One UI 7 Beta 5, Galaxy S24 users can navigate to the Samsung Camera app > More > Pro Video mode > LOG button (located at the top of the screen).

Beyond this, the latest One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series also includes several bug fixes:

  • Fix intermittent display error of Now Bar controller
  • Fix Lock screen notification setting error
  • Fix the issue with icons appearing small on Widget Setting screen
  • Fix intermittent Blur issues after setting up Widget transparency
  • Fix partial Font/Image overlap issues
  • Fix Quick action menu spacing
  • Fix the issue where Gallery edit Button does not operate intermittently
  • Fix Notification History operation error
  • Improve Media playback to display as a real-time notification
  • Many other improvements

Moreover, the update weighs approximately 976MB and also includes the March security patch.

