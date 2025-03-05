It's official: Samsung finally puts a date on One UI 7's stable release

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR We now have an official launch date for One UI 7.

Samsung’s latest Android skin will arrive for more devices in April 2025.

In the meantime, Samsung has added two foldables, an older flagship line, and its topline tablet series to the beta program support list.

While Samsung bombards us with seemingly neverending betas, we’re all patiently waiting for the broader official release of One UI 7. However, the end is now in sight. The company has finally put a date on its latest software release and included more details surrounding upcoming beta updates.

Samsung has confirmed that “the official update of One UI 7 will be available starting in April.” The exact date isn’t provided, but we can finally circle the fourth month of the year in red pen.

One UI 7 changes Samsung’s approach to Android, including a marked aesthetic redesign, updates to the Quick Panel and launcher experience, and several new AI features. The software has been available on the Galaxy S25 series since January. However, Samsung’s latest announcement will affect those with older supported devices.

More One UI 7 beta devices added

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Ahead of the stable rollout of One UI 7, Samsung is adding several new devices to its beta program. More specifically, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 owners in the United States, Korea, India, and the UK can look forward to beta availability as soon as this week. Those running the Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Tab S10 series slates must wait until later this month. These devices will join the Galaxy S24 series, which has already seen a flurry of beta builds since December.

As usual, if you’re in a supported region and are running one of the devices mentioned, you can sign up for the One UI 7 beta program via the Samsung Members app.

