The Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with Google's Gemini AI baked in

TL;DR Thanks to a new partnership between Google Cloud and Samsung, the Galaxy S24 comes with Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano baked in.

Gemini Pro powers AI functions within the Samsung Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard apps.

Gemini Nano powers AI functions in the Google Messages app.

Google recently launched Gemini, its latest large language model, to the public. This LLM will power much of Google’s AI smarts in the years to come. At the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google has announced that the Galaxy S24 series also comes with Gemini, powering several of the Galaxy AI features that form the primary highlight of the new phones.

Google has announced a new partnership between Google Cloud and Samsung that bakes Gemini into the Galaxy S24 series and lets the phone superpower its apps and services with AI. Samsung also becomes the first Android OEM to use Gemini Pro and Gemini Nano on the same phone, as the Pixel 8 Pro‘s December 2023 Feature Drop added support only for Gemini Nano.

Gemini Pro on the Galaxy S24 series will power Galaxy AI features within Samsung Notes, Voice Recorder, and Keyboard apps. Gemini Nano on the Galaxy S24 series, Google’s most efficient model for on-device tasks, will enable new features in Google Messages.

The Gallery app on the Galaxy S24 series uses Imagen 2, the text-to-image diffusion technology, to power its photo editing capabilities using Generative Edit. While Google’s press release on Gemini features mentions this tidbit on Imagen 2, Imagen 2 is independent of Gemini.

To recap, the Samsung Notes app on the Galaxy S24 series offers a Note Assist feature that provides AI-generated summaries and template creation. The Samsung Voice Recorder app on these new phones offers Transcript Assist, which uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize, and translate recordings. The Samsung Keyboard app can also translate messages in real-time in 13 languages. For Google Messages, the Chat Assist feature will help with conversational tones that can rewrite your messages.

Google has also announced that Samsung will be one of the first partners to test Gemini Ultra before it is available broadly to developers and enterprise customers later in the year. However, the announcement does not mention that it is present on the Galaxy S24 series or will be tested on these phones. So, it is safe to presume that this tidbit does not concern the Galaxy S24 series, so don’t get too optimistic.

Comments