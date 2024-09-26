Save 50% on accessories when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or Tab S10 series

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Samsung is in the spotlight today, thanks to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 series. These aren’t even released yet, so we don’t expect to see any discounts. That said, if you’re thinking of getting any of these devices, you might want to bundle them with other Samsung accessories. Those who pre-order any of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or a Galaxy Tab S10 series tablet can save on secondary accessories.

All of these deals are available directly from Samsung’s official website. All you have to do is add the accessories to your cart on the purchase page. The discounts will apply automatically.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and save 50% on Buds FE or Watch FE Pre-order Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and save 50% on Buds FE or Watch FE Capable phone, valuable compromises The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is a surprisingly minimal downgrade from the flagship Galaxy S24. A solid chipset, similar cameras, large battery, and larger display, the Fan Edition again demonstrates that mid-range phones are worth consideration. See price at Samsung Save $149.99

Are you looking to pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE? It’s a pretty nice smartphone, especially considering its $650 price point. Samsung decided to skip Qualcomm silicon and is using its own Exynos 2400e chip in all markets, along with 8GB of RAM. This is a pretty nice setup; most users should find no real slow-downs. It also has a versatile triple camera setup, and a nicely sized 4,700mAh battery. And if you plan to keep it for long, Samsung is promising seven years of software updates.

If you’re going to pre-order the device, make sure to look at the 50% discounts offered. If you bundle these, you can get the Galaxy Buds FE for $50, or the Galaxy Watch FE for $100. You can also upgrade to the LTE Galaxy Watch FE model for $125. If you prefer the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, you can also get a 25% discount on those, slashing the price to $135. Better yet, you can even add all of these to the purchase, if you want.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Portable productivity The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus offers up a beautiful 12.4-inch display, high-resolution stylus input, and enough power to replace a small laptop. See price at Samsung Save $79.99

Those in need of a much larger screen are probably eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series. These are high-end pads that are all but guaranteed to enter our post of the best Android tablets, and they’ll likely be at the top of the list. Of course, these aren’t cheap, but the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is the least expensive version at $1,000.

This is a very powerful device, regardless. It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and 12GB of RAM. The display is pretty large at 12.4 inches, and the Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel will look amazing, featuring a sharp 2,800 x 1,752 resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a pretty sizeable 10,090mAh battery. Of course, it also comes with an S Pen.

You’re already spending big bucks on this tablet, but at least you can save 50% on the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, meaning you’ll have to pay $80. By the way, you can also add a Galaxy Watch Ultra for $487.49, a 25% discount. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are also discounted by 25%, bringing the cost down to $187.49. Of course, you can also add them all to your cart and take advantage of all available deals, so you get to pick and choose.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and save 50% on Book Cover Keyboard Slim Media consumption beast The 14.6-inch display on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra makes it a delight for media consumption. Precision input with a stylus makes this Android tablet a beast for creators, and the optional detachable keyboard makes for a true laptop replacement. See price at Samsung Save $99.99

Here’s Samsung’s biggest, baddest tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra starts at $1,200, and it’s the company’s highest-end pad. It also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, and the base models have 12GB of RAM, but you can upgrade to 16GB. The screen also gets upsized to an enormous 14.6-inch size, with a gorgeous Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, featuring a 2,960 x 1,848 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The battery is also larger at 11,200mAh, and you obviously get an S Pen with it.

You’ll also be able to save 50% on the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, but this model is larger and a bit more expensive, so you’ll end up paying $100 for it. Just like with the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, you can bundle the Galaxy Watch Ultra for $487.49 and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for $187.49. Remember, these are pre-order deals, so these discounts on Samsung accessories should end as soon as the devices officially launch. If you’re getting one of these, consider taking advantage of these bundle offers first, and act quickly!

If you don’t like any of these devices, we have great lists of the best affordable smartphones and the best Android tablets with plenty of alternatives.

