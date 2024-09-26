C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is here, providing an excellent option to those who want all the great qualities of a high-end phone at a more reasonable price. It’s still no small investment, though. You might want to make sure the device will stay relevant for years to come, and one way to do this is through software updates. How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE get?

How many software updates will the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE get? The software update promise race is going full speed, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is thankfully one of the best contenders. Like most recent main Samsung devices, this device will get seven years of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE software updates and security patches. More specifically, Samsung promises “seven generations” of software upgrades.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is shipping with Android 14, with One UI 6.1 on top. This means the last update should come in the year 2031! The last update will be Android 21. Of course, this is given Google continues naming its Android versions using numbers, in the same order.

You’ll also be covered in terms of security, and will get security updates through the whole duration of the seven-year update promise.

Samsung used to offer only four years of software updates, but the company changed the policy with the introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Now, the only real competitor in terms of update promises is Google, which also offers seven years of updates to its most recent Pixel devices. These two manufacturers are the industry leaders in this regard.

The only other phone maker that could rival these two is Apple, but the company is not one to establish update promises. That said, Apple recently confirmed that the iPhone 15 series will get security updates for at least five years. This may not sound like much compared to Google and Samsung update promises, but the tricky part here is that Apple established this as a minimum. This means it may continue providing updates after these five years. In the past, Apple has updated iPhones six years or more. And this was before update promises were even popular.

Things start going downhill once you check other manufacturer update promises. For example, companies like OnePlus and Xiaomi usually offer a four-year update promise. Motorola and Sony still promise only two years of updates, in the best cases. However, all of this may start improving as competition increases.

For more details, check out our guide on all update policies from all major manufacturers.

FAQs

How long will my Samsung Galaxy S24 FE get updates? The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will get seven generations of upgrades and security updates. It launched in 2024, so it will stay up-to-date until 2031, and the last update should be Android 21.

How will I know when my Samsung Galaxy S24 FE software updates are ready? The Samsung Galaxy S24 will notify you when there is an available update, which you can then choose to download and install. You can also go into the settings and check for updates. Here’s our guide on updating your Android phone.

Will my Samsung Galaxy S24 FE update automatically? No. You will get a new notification when a new update is available. It’s up to you whether you want to update your Samsung phone.

Which Android version did the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE launch with? The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE comes with Android 14 at launch.

