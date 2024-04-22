The Galaxy S24 FE could make the same mistake as the S21 FE

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 FE could reportedly launch later than first expected.

It’s believed the phone could launch in late autumn 2024 to early 2025.

We heard our first solid Galaxy S24 FE rumors earlier this month, as a Korean outlet reported that the phone was real and could launch sooner rather than later. Now, a trusted website has claimed that the Samsung phone could actually arrive much later.

Dutch outlet Galaxy Club reported that the Galaxy S24 FE was indeed in the works, also asserting that the device has the code name R12.

Unfortunately, the outlet claimed that the S24 FE’s current stage of development rules out a summer or early autumn launch window. The outlet, therefore, suggested that the phone would only launch in late autumn at the earliest or even early 2025.

Making the same mistake as the S21 FE? A late 2024 or early 2025 release would be a major departure from a previous report. A Korean outlet asserted earlier this month that the phone was scheduled to launch in summer 2024 (June to August). That would’ve been the same launch window as the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

A late 2024/early 2025 release window would potentially put the Galaxy S24 FE very close to the Galaxy S25 series launch window. It wouldn’t be the first time an FE model debuted awfully close to Samsung’s flagship series, either. The company launched the Galaxy S21 FE in January 2022, roughly a month before the Galaxy S22 series launch. But we thought there was little reason to pick the S21 FE over the S22 when the S22 offered a more powerful chipset and a better design. So we expect a similar situation to play out if the S24 FE launches in early 2025.

