Report: The Galaxy S24 FE is real and could arrive earlier than expected

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A news outlet has reported that the Galaxy S24 FE is in the works.

The phone is apparently scheduled for a summer launch, which would be earlier than the S23 FE launch.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE late last year, but we haven’t heard much news about a successor. Now, a Korean outlet has revealed that the Galaxy S24 FE is indeed in the works.

The Elec reports that a Samsung supplier has started mass production of display driver chips for the Galaxy S24 FE. Furthermore, the outlet claims that the phone is scheduled to be launched in the summer.

A summer launch window (June to August) would be earlier than the Galaxy S23 FE launch, which was announced in October 2023 (fall).

What else do we know about the Galaxy S24 FE? The news outlet adds that Galaxy S24 FE mass production volume is planned to be “in the millions.” That’s a very vague claim that doesn’t tell us much. By comparison, the website previously reported ahead of the S23 FE launch that Samsung planned to produce three million units.

We haven’t heard much news from reputable sources about the Galaxy S24 FE just yet. One of the few claims about the phone comes from a leaker with a very mixed track record. They previously alleged that the phone would ship with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400 chip. But the S23 FE used one-year-old flagship chips instead.

In any event, all of Samsung’s FE phones have offered 4,500mAh batteries with wireless charging support, flexible triple rear camera systems, and IP68 designs. So we’re guessing the S24 FE could offer these features too if Samsung takes a conservative approach once again.

Comments