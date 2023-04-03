Latest Samsung Galaxy S23 FE leak reads like a cruel April Fools' Day joke

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh Galaxy S23 FE leak states the phone will launch in Q4, 2023.

Surprisingly, it is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset in all markets, including the US.

The phone is apparently getting a camera upgrade, removing the 12MP sensor featured on its predecessors.

There’s been a lot of dilly-dallying around the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE lately. Some say the phone doesn’t exist, while many believe Samsung is indeed reviving the Fan Edition this year. A fresh report from SamMobile, published on April 1, agrees with the latter and makes a surprising claim about the phone. While we initially doubted it was a cruel April Fools’ Day joke, we now think it may just be a genuine leak.

So what’s the latest on the Galaxy S23 FE? According to the publication’s sources, the Galaxy S23 FE is indeed in the making and will launch in the fourth quarter of this year. But the more significant news is that the device is expected to launch with the Exynos 2200 processor in all markets, including the US. That’s right, that means the S23 FE might not get a Qualcomm processor anywhere in the world.

If you recall, the Exynos 2200 is the same processor that powered the Galaxy S22 series in Europe and some other parts of the world. It was the first Samsung chip to house an AMD GPU with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities. However, the chip was responsible for multiple performance issues on the Galaxy S22 lineup. It’ll also be almost two years old by the time the Galaxy S23 FE arrives, which makes us wonder if the device will be dead on arrival.

Anyhow, there’s still some reason to cheer for the S23 FE. The report states that Samsung is equipping it with an upgraded 50MP rear camera. That’s a welcome improvement from the 12MP snapper shared by the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21 FE. The new 50MP shooter on the S23 FE could be the same one we’ve seen on the non-ultra Galaxy S23 models.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 FE is also said to feature n128GB and 256GB storage tiers, 6/8GB of RAM, the same 4,500mAh battery as its predecessor, and 25W fast charging.

