Be careful: Galaxy S23 users complain of green line issue after One UI 8.5 update

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Several Galaxy S23 users are reporting green and pink line issues after the One UI 8.5 update.

Some claim the problem occurs when the phone overheats during the update.

Samsung service centers are reportedly quoting Rs. 19,500 (~$206) for a screen replacement.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 rollout has been quite fast once it began, and it has added a bunch of new features. However, if you’re using a Galaxy S23, you might want to hold off on updating to One UI 8.5 just yet.

According to several reports, users are seeing the dreaded green line defect on their Galaxy S23 smartphones after the latest One UI 8.5 update. Some are even reporting pink lines on their screens after the update.

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Some users report that the problem occurs when the phone overheats during the update, and one user even said they keep their phone on an ice tray while updating to prevent it from overheating. Excessive heat (often alongside humidity) is a common factor in green line issue reports, but it’s not the guaranteed cause, so take this information with a pinch of salt.

Reports are not limited to Reddit, either. We’ve seen reports on other platforms, including on X, where a user said their Galaxy S23 Ultra showed green lines on the screen after updating to One UI 8.5.

Another report on the Samsung community page also mentions pink lines showing up on a Galaxy S23 Ultra screen after the One UI 8.5 update.

There have been many other reports of green and pink lines appearing on Galaxy S23 devices over the past month, coinciding with the recent rollout of One UI 8.5.

108nathyogi / X

To make matters worse, Samsung doesn’t have a no-questions-asked replacement policy for such defects. The company offers a free screen replacement for affected Galaxy S23 devices, but it’s only available within three years of purchase. If your smartphone is out of warranty, the company will not fix your display for free. According to reports, Samsung service centers in India are quoting Rs. 19,500 (~$206) for a screen replacement.

This isn’t the first issue with One UI 8.5: the update reportedly broke dark mode on some phones and caused video calling glitches. However, those were software issues. A hardware problem like this is definitely more worrisome.

We have reached out to Samsung for a comment and will update this story when we hear back.

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