One UI 8.5 breaks dark mode on Samsung phones, but there's a workaround

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 is reportedly causing glitches in dark mode on some apps.

Users are reporting an odd mix of black, gray, and light gray elements.

The issue can be fixed by using tools like Shizuka or using the Color Palette tool.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 rollout started off really well. The company has been rolling out the update at a great speed. However, it seems that alongside all the new features, the update is also introducing weird bugs on Samsung phones. After issues with video calls on AT&T Samsung phones and the removal of video filters, there’s yet another bug that’s annoying users.

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According to multiple Reddit reports, One UI 8.5 has broken dark mode on Samsung phones (via AndroidHeadlines).

Users are sharing screenshots of different apps, showing a mix of black elements mixed with dark gray and light gray UI elements. The problem doesn’t seem isolated to a specific device, either. Reports are coming in from Galaxy S25 users, and the replies make it evident that other devices are also affected.

The bug seems to affect only Google apps and is reportedly due to a clash between how Google handles app styling and Samsung’s software. As explained by user MohamedEIngar on Reddit, Samsung has changed the default color palette, which is now causing issues with Google’s Material You design system. He also explained a fix using a forked version of Shizuku that can revert the colors back to the pre-One UI 8.5 style.

If using tools like Shizuku isn’t in your wheelhouse, you can also try adjusting your color palette in Wallpaper and style settings, as some users have reported that this can temporarily fix the glitch.

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

It’s unclear whether Samsung is actively working on a fix for this bug. One user shared a screenshot of a conversation with Samsung’s customer support, in which the representative said the company will “update the color to a darker tone in the next update.” However, since this isn’t a formal company statement, you should take it with a pinch of salt.

Additionally, you can report the issue to Samsung using the Members app. Hopefully, the company will roll out a fix soon.

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