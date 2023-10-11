Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s 2023 lineup of smartphones includes the Galaxy S23 series, launched in the first half of the year, and the Galaxy S23 FE, launched in the last quarter. Launching a new phone towards the end of the year means that there is only a small time gap between the S23 FE and the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, which is rumored to launch even earlier than before. So the pertinent question remains: Should you buy the Galaxy S23 FE or wait for the Galaxy S24 to launch?

Editor’s note: Samsung has yet to announce the Galaxy S24 series, and any information about it is based on rumors or speculation. We have also used leaked renders of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Keep that in mind as we move forward with this article.

See price at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Slightly larger than S23 • Good size battery • Competitively priced MSRP: $599.00 See price at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23 FE: Size and display

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Galaxy S23 FE, with its 6.4-inch display, sits in between the current Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus, which come in at 6.1 and 6.6 inches. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 could have a 6.17-inch display, while the Galaxy S24 Plus could have a 6.7-inch display. Even if these slight increases come to fruition, the Galaxy S23 FE will continue to sit in the middle of these two devices.

The size of the devices will be proportionate to their displays. The Galaxy S24 is rumored to measure 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm, while the Galaxy S24 Plus is rumored to measure 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75 mm. The Galaxy S23 FE, with its dimensions of 157.9 x 76.5 x 8.1mm, is placed closer to the rumored Galaxy S24 Plus despite the difference in screen diagonals. This is likely because the Galaxy S23 FE has substantial bezels all around its display, while the Galaxy S24 Plus is expected to keep the bezels thin.

SmartPrix Samsung Galaxy S24

Other details around the display are slightly difficult to place due to the nature of leaks, so we are using the Galaxy S23’s specifications to paint an early picture.

Outside of the display diagonal and bezels, the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 FE have similar display specifications. All three have a Super AMOLED display with FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080) resolution, a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. We’re not expecting this set of specifications to change for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus either.

The three phones will thus largely be placed depending on how small or large you prefer your phones. Just keep in mind that the Galaxy S23 FE has substantial bezels around its display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S24 series specs (rumored) While we don’t have official specs, below is a table comparing what we believe the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will offer versus the Galaxy S23 FE:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Display

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 6.4-inch Super AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Galaxy S24:

6.17-inch Super AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate



Galaxy S24 Plus:

6.7-inch Super AMOLED

FHD+ (2,340 x 1,080)

19.5:9 aspect ratio

120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Global: Samsung Exynos 2200

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) USA: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

Global: Samsung Exynos 2400

RAM

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 8GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) 8GB or 12GB

Storage

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 128GB, 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Battery and charging

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 4,500mAh battery

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Galaxy S24:

4,000mAh battery

25W wired charging



Galaxy S24 Plus:

4,900mAh battery

45W wired charging



15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging

No charger in the box

Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture, 123-degree FoV, 1.12μm



- 8MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 10MP

ƒ/2.4 aperture

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Rear:

- 50MP main

ƒ/1.8 aperture, OIS



- 12MP ultrawide

ƒ/2.2 aperture



- 10MP telephoto

ƒ/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom



Front:

- 12MP

ƒ/2.2 aperture

Audio

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm port

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Stereo speakers

Dual mics

No 3.5mm jack

Security

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

5 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) In-display fingerprint

Samsung Knox

5 years of security updates

Water resistance

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE IP68

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) IP68

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC support

Plus: UWB chip

Software

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE One UI 5.1 based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) One UI 6 based on Android 14

Materials

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Gorilla Glass 5 front

Metal frame

Gorilla Glass 5 rear

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Gorilla Victus 2 front

Titanium frame

Gorilla Victus 2 rear

Dimensions and weight

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 157.9 x 76.5 x 8.1mm

209g

Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus (rumored) Galaxy S24: 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm

Weight unknown



Galaxy S24 Plus: 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75 mm

Weight unknown



Design and build quality

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE looks very similar to the mainline Galaxy S23 series. And if the leaked renders are believed, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus will also retain similar appearances. So, there aren’t expected to be any hallmark differences between these phones that will instantly let you tell one from the other.

The Galaxy S23 FE features a glass back and an aluminum frame, bucking tradition from previous FE devices that sported polycarbonate backs. As a result, the device’s weight is a healthy 209g.

Samsung could use titanium on the Galaxy S24 series.

The Galaxy S24 series is rumored to jump to titanium for the mid-frame to better compete against the iPhone 15 Pro series. However, it is unknown if the entire Galaxy S24 series goes for titanium or if only some devices get it. Titanium is stronger than aluminum but heavier, so it remains to be seen how Samsung approaches this decision. The Galaxy S23 with aluminum weighs 168g, and the Galaxy S23 Plus with aluminum weighs 196g.

GizNext Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

The Galaxy S23 FE gets Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and rear for protection. Samsung has used Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back of the Galaxy S23 series. Nothing has been confirmed for the Galaxy S24 series yet, but anything below the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 will be a downgrade over its predecessor, and we don’t think Samsung will move in that direction.

Depending on how Samsung swings for the build materials, the Galaxy S24 series could be worth waiting for.

Performance

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the US and the Samsung Exynos 2200 globally.

While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a decent chip for performance, it is a difficult recommendation in late 2023 when the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2 exist, and even the 8 Gen 3 is around the corner. It can easily handle daily tasks, but we’ve witnessed it heat up quickly and churn through battery quickly in previous devices. We’ll have to wait and see if the same is true of the Galaxy S23 FE.

SmartPrix Samsung Galaxy S24

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 series will very likely get a processor upgrade. As per the current wave of leaks, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus in the US will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while globally, Samsung is expected to use the Samsung Exynos 2400.

You should definitely wait for the Galaxy S24 if you want top-tier performance.

The performance difference between the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8 Gen 3 is very high, and you should wait for the Galaxy S24 series in this case.

As for storage and RAM, the situation is not very clear. The Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB RAM, and we can expect to see 8GB or 12GB RAM on the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S23 FE has 128GB and 256GB internal storage; we can expect a similar setup on the Galaxy S24 series. Samsung could release a 512GB storage variant for the Galaxy S24 Plus, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

What about the cameras?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE has a good set of cameras, and from the leaks so far, it appears that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could share several specifications. Samsung seems to be reserving most camera upgrades for the Galaxy S24 Ultra instead.

Leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus cameras could be very similar to their predecessors, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. This means we could be looking at a 50MP primary rear camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom. The front camera could be a 12MP shooter.

The Galaxy S23 FE has a similar primary rear and ultrawide camera. The telephoto camera is an 8MP shooter with 3x optical zoom, while the front selfie camera is a 10MP shooter.

If cameras are a high priority for you, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus aren’t expected to differ from the Galaxy S23 FE in specifications. However, the new phones will be able to take advantage of the newer ISP on the latest processors and likely benefit from computational photography improvements.

Battery life and charging

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

The Galaxy S23 FE comes with a decently large 4,500mAh battery. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 could come with a 4,000mAh battery, while the larger Galaxy S24 Plus could come with a 4,900mAh battery.

While the battery size is vital in determining battery life, the processor is also essential. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has historically not played out well for battery life. We’ve yet to confirm the same for the Galaxy S23 FE, but there’s reason to remain skeptical.

On the other hand, Qualcomm significantly improved battery life with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and some smaller ones on the 8 Gen 2. Presuming the 8 Gen 3 is the same as the 8 Gen 2 for battery, we’d still be sitting on a significant accumulated difference.

For charging, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Leaks suggest the Galaxy S24 will retain these specifications, though the Galaxy S24 Plus could bump up the charging speeds to 45W wired charging, which should help power up its larger battery quicker.

The Galaxy S23 FE does not come with a charger in the box. We’re not expecting Samsung to include a charger with the Galaxy S24 series, either. We recommend buying a good charger to use across all your devices.

How long do I have to wait for the Galaxy S24? Samsung has usually targeted a launch in January or February for the Galaxy S series. With that in mind, we can reasonably expect the Galaxy S24 series to launch in January or February 2024. Recent leaks point to an early release for January 18, 2024, though Samsung has not confirmed any of this yet. You can expect pre-orders to be shipped out a week after the announcement.

In comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE has been recently announced. It will continue to be sold over the coming months. Based on past trends, there is a chance that it will see some attractive discounts during Black Friday and holiday sales.

Will there be a price difference?

GizNext/OnLeaks Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

In the US, Samsung has maintained its pricing tiers for three years. The base S-series starts at $799, while the Plus variant in the S series begins at $999. It remains to be seen how Samsung prices the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus, especially within an inflationary economic environment.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S23 FE costs $599 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Pricing for the 256GB variant has not been disclosed yet. At this price, though, the Galaxy S23 FE presents a strong value proposition that Samsung is unlikely to trump with the Galaxy S24 series.

If your budget constrains you, the Galaxy S23 FE is preferable, as the Galaxy S24 is unlikely to start at a price tag lower than the Galaxy S23 FE’s. And by the time the Galaxy S24 launches and becomes available to purchase, you can expect a slight drop in the Galaxy S23 FE’s price, making the value even better.

Should I buy the Galaxy S23 FE or wait for the Galaxy S24?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

If you’re in the market for a phone right now, your prime question would likely be: should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE right away or delay your purchase and wait for the Galaxy S24 series? The answer to this question depends on how urgently you need a new phone and how much you are willing to spend.

If you need a phone urgently or have budget constraints, the Galaxy S23 FE is among your current options. Samsung is expected to take another three months to launch the phone, which might be too long for some people. Further, the Galaxy S24 will have a higher starting price than the Galaxy S23 FE in all likelihood. So, for those on a tight budget, the Galaxy S23 FE continues to make more sense.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Slightly larger than S23 • Good size battery • Competitively priced MSRP: $599.00 More than just a Fan Edition The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE landed as more than just a slimmed down S23, it's a fourth size phone in the line. With a 6.4-inch display, it's larger than the S23, but smaller than the S23 Plus. Running the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, this phone offers few compromises over the S23 for a decent cost savings. See price at Samsung

However, the Galaxy S23 FE uses an older processor we aren’t big fans of. Other options that you can explore for purchasing right away include the Galaxy A54 5G ($449.99 at Samsung) that lets you save some more money and makes fair compromises, while the Galaxy S23 ($799 at Amazon) should be on your radar for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor alone, especially if you can find it on sale. The Galaxy S23 is also better for people who prefer a smaller device.

The Galaxy S23 FE is a good phone, but know that you have better options, even beyond the Galaxy S24.

If you don’t need a phone immediately and have a relaxed budget, you should skip the Galaxy S23 FE and wait for the Galaxy S24 series. You can expect a significantly better processor that will give you a top-tier experience for longer. Other minor changes on the Galaxy S24 series will also give it a lead over the Galaxy S23 FE.

Are you buying the Galaxy S23 FE, or are you willing to wait for the Galaxy S24 series? 2 votes Buying the Galaxy S23 FE right away. 0 % Waiting for the Galaxy S24 series to launch. 100 %

If you prefer a smaller or larger phone, the S24 series will also present you with two screen size options: the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the larger Galaxy S24 Plus. It’s the top-tier flagship from Samsung, and you can expect to be treated the same way.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S24: FAQ

Will the Galaxy S24 get faster updates than the Galaxy S23 FE? Yes. Samsung prioritizes its S series flagships for updates, and the FE editions follow afterward. You can expect the Galaxy S24 to launch with One UI 6 based on Android 14, while the Galaxy S23 FE launched with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.

Comments