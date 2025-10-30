Galaxy S22 phones in the US are getting their last major Android update

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon support pages say that S22 series phones purchased from the carrier are now eligible to download One UI 8.

Several comments on Reddit point to S22 phones also getting the update on AT&T.

The rollout status of One UI 8 for unlocked S22 phones is unclear.

One UI 8 has been making its way to Samsung phones in fits and starts for a few weeks now. The rollout has hit major milestone this week, with the Galaxy S22 series now receiving the update on multiple carriers in the US.

Verizon has updated support pages for the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra to show that, starting today, each is eligible to download Android 16-based One UI 8 along with the October Android security patch. This comes after Samsung started and then paused One UI 8 distribution for international S22, S23, and S24 phones earlier this month.

One UI 8 has had a messy launch, with the update having been paused and resumed on multiple occasions for different phones in different regions. Verizon’s support page updates say that S22 phones purchased through the carrier are now eligible to download Samsung’s latest software, but that doesn’t tell us much about the rollout status on other carriers or for unlocked devices.

A few days ago, user shiftyfox380 posted on the Galaxy S22 Ultra subreddit that their phone had received the update on AT&T. Several commenters on the post say the same.

One UI 8 should be the S22 series’ final fourth and final major update. Samsung started offering seven years of Android updates with last year’s Galaxy S24 phones.

Are you using a Samsung Galaxy S22 in the US? Have you received the One UI 8 update yet? Let us know all about it in the comments.

