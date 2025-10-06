Samsung Galaxy S22 is getting its fourth and final major Android update

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8 has begun to roll out to Galaxy S22 series phones.

This is the fourth and likely final update for the Galaxy S22 series.

We cannot confidently say whether One UI 8.5 will arrive on the Galaxy S22 or not.

The One UI 8 update train is pushing ahead at full steam, and there’s no stopping it. In a matter of a few weeks, Samsung has rolled out the update to the last three generations of flagship bar phones and foldable devices, along with some tablets and affordable A-series phones. Now, it’s trickling down deeper and reaching the Galaxy S22 series, which started to receive its first One UI 8 update.

The stable One UI 8 update has arrived for the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, as highlighted by noted Samsung tipster Tarun Varun on an X post. It weighs in at about 3.2GB and upgrades the Android version to 16. The update is available to a user in Turkey, so a global rollout can be expected to follow soon.

Notably, this is the fourth and the last major Android update for the Galaxy S22 series, which arrived with One UI 6.1 based on Android 12. While the upcoming One UI 8.5 is also technically based on Android 16, we aren’t very confident that the Galaxy S22 will be eligible for it.

Meanwhile, we can expect the Galaxy S22 to miss out on some key Galaxy AI features, though we would be able to confirm those once we get to try the update ourselves.

While we wait on the update’s availability in other regions, you can check for it on your device by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

