The Galaxy S20 Ultra is officially unsupported, but it just got one more update

TL;DR The Galaxy S20 Ultra has received a security update, a few months after Samsung officially pulled support for the device.

This update only applies to the Verizon model for now, though.

Samsung’s 2020 flagship launched with the promise of four major OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was released back in 2020 as the company’s first Ultra phone. The phone officially became unsupported earlier this year, but Samsung has recently issued one more update.

Verizon (via SammyGuru) has pushed out an update for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The update has the version number TP1A.220624.014.G988USQSDHYG2 and brings the July 2025 security patches. This clearly isn’t a huge update or OS release, but it should bring some peace of mind to S20 Ultra owners.

It’s unclear if/when this update will be available for other Galaxy S20 Ultra variants. However, I’m guessing Samsung won’t restrict this release to Verizon. So our fingers are crossed for a wider release in the coming days.

This unexpected release comes months after Samsung pulled official support for the Galaxy S20 series. The phones launched with the promise of four major OS upgrades and five years of security patches, which was an impressive policy for the time. In fact, you only have to look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s peers (e.g., OnePlus 8 Pro, Google Pixel 5) to realize that the company was on the cutting edge as far as official update pledges were concerned.

You should probably get your Galaxy S20 Ultra’s battery replaced if you intend to use the phone for a while longer. Otherwise, there’s no shortage of great Android phones on the market if you’re looking to upgrade.

