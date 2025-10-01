If your Samsung Galaxy Ring turns into a finger trap, here's the escape route

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has a guide on how to cut off the Galaxy Ring if it gets stuck on your finger.

It’s recommended that the cutting be done by a medical professional.

The guide also shares three other solutions you can try before resorting to cutting.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been making headlines lately, and not for good reasons. You may have heard about the YouTuber who was wearing their Galaxy Ring when the battery swelled, making it impossible to remove the device normally. Thankfully, the victim is fine with minimal superficial injuries, but this probably unlocked a new fear for many smart ring users. If you ever find yourself in a similar position, Samsung has a guide on what to do.

In a situation where you’re unable to remove the Galaxy Ring from your finger, the device can be cut off. In its support page, Samsung explains how this can be done safely. However, it’s highly recommended that you seek out the help of a medical professional to perform this emergency removal technique.

To cut the device off, here’s what needs to be done: Locate the orientation indicator mark on the outside of the ring. Using a ring cutter or similar cutting tool, such as raptor shears or nippers, cut the ring along the orientation indicator mark. Once the ring is cut, insert a flat-head screwdriver through the gap to make room, and then remove the ring from the finger. If you still cannot remove the ring even after it was cut, make an additional cut one centimeter away to the left or right of the orientation indicator while being very careful to avoid the battery.

It’s important to note that cutting off the smart ring is an option meant for emergencies. Before resorting to that extreme, there are a few other solutions you should try.

The first method you can try is soap and cold water. The cold water can help reduce finger swelling, while the soap acts as a lubricant. Once applied, slowly twist the ring to remove it. Samsung recommends rinsing your finger and the ring in fresh water, then drying the ring with a soft, clean cloth.

The second option is submerging your hand in cold water until the swelling goes down. Once the swelling stops, remove the device from your finger. You’ll want to keep the device off until the swelling is completely gone.

If you don’t have access to water, then you can try holding your hand above your heart and keeping it there for a while. Doing so should help reduce swelling in your finger, allowing you to slide the ring off.

It should be pointed out that Samsung isn’t the only company that has a guide like this. Since battery swelling can happen in most devices and the size of your finger can fluctuate from time to time, a ring getting stuck is not a problem that’s unique to the Galaxy Ring. Oura and other smart ring manufacturers also offer their own guides on removal techniques.

