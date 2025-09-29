New fear unlocked: Samsung Galaxy Ring battery scare leaves user stranded and hospitalized

TL;DR A Galaxy Ring user says the battery swelled while the device was on their finger, leaving it stuck and painful.

The user was denied boarding a flight and had the ring removed in hospital using ice and medical lubricant.

Photos of the ring after it was removed show a visibly distorted battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is designed to track your health, but a bizarre malfunction for one owner says it was actually the cause of an emergency hospital visit. The battery inside his ring reportedly swelled while it was still on his finger, causing pain and making it impossible to remove.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The issue was reported by YouTuber and tech creator Daniel (@ZONEofTECH), who shared photos on X showing the device visibly bulging against his finger. In his first post, he wrote that the swelling began while he was about to board a flight. He added that the ring hurt and couldn’t be taken off, tagging Samsung accounts for help. A close-up photo posted shortly after shows the inner casing separating.

Samsung UK responded in the replies, telling the user they were “sorry to hear about the issue” and asking for a direct message so the case could be escalated.

In an update a couple of hours later, Daniel said he had been denied boarding his flight, sent to the hospital, and had the ring removed with medical assistance. He explained in a reply that staff used ice to reduce swelling and a medical lubricant to slide the device off. Attempts with soap and hand cream at the airport seemed to make matters worse, causing the swollen battery to expand further.

Further photos above, taken after the wearable had been removed, show the Galaxy Ring’s internals visibly distorted. Daniel summed up the experience bluntly, stating, “Won’t be wearing a smart ring ever again.” We don’t have any indication as to whether any of the malformed inner section was caused during the removal process.

The Galaxy Ring, which debuted in July 2024, is Samsung’s first smart ring, and we found the battery life underwhelming in our testing. This incident highlights a more serious battery concern, even if it appears to be isolated so far.

We’ve asked the affected user if they’d like to share more about their experience. Samsung has also been contacted for comment.

Follow