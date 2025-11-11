The Samsung Galaxy Ring might soon be a part of the Android XR experience

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR A code string in the Galaxy Ring Manager app mentions a “Ring gesture for glasses,” hinting at possible smart glasses integration.

Samsung has confirmed that it’s developing Android XR glasses in collaboration with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster.

The Galaxy Ring already supports a double-pinch gesture for phone control, and an earlier patent suggests that broader cross-device controls could be on the way.

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring hasn’t had the best press lately, but it isn’t going anywhere, and its functionality may soon expand beyond interacting with just your phone. A clue we spotted in a recent app update hints that the wearable could one day help control Samsung’s upcoming Android XR glasses.

While digging around in the APK of the latest Galaxy Ring Manager update, we found the following string of code:

Code Copy Text <string name="glasses">Ring gesture for glasses</string>

The reference to a “Ring gesture for glasses” certainly caught our eye, but it’s all we have so far. It’s unclear what this feature might do, but the timing is interesting. Samsung has recently confirmed that it’s developing AI and Android XR glasses in collaboration with Google, Warby Parker, and Gentle Monster, aiming to bridge the gap between fashionable eyewear and spatial computing.

The Galaxy Ring already goes beyond fitness tracking, letting you control your phone to take photos or silence alarms with a double-pinch. That’s just one gesture, but a Samsung patent earlier this year described how the ring could control more screens or transfer data between devices.

Combining these two bits of evidence, it certainly seems that the Galaxy Ring will offer cross-wearable compatibility with the upcoming glasses, and could even expand the gestures for an even more immersive Android XR experience.

As always with our APK teardowns, there’s no guarantee these features will ever launch, but with such functionality offering the potential to boost the sales of both devices, the incentives for Samsung to move ahead with it are clear.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

