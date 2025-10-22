Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Move over Galaxy XR, Samsung just revealed details about its smart glasses
2 hours ago
- Samsung has revealed more details about its upcoming Android XR smart glasses.
- The company says it’s working on a range of glasses in partnership with Google and Warby Parker.
- It’s also working on glasses in conjunction with Gentle Monster.
Samsung has just announced the Galaxy XR headset, which is the first consumer product to run the Android XR platform. What if you want Android XR glasses, though? The Galaxy maker previously confirmed plans to offer these devices, and it’s now revealed more details.
Samsung noted in a blog post that it’s “developing multiple form factors, including AI glasses.” We previously heard that Samsung was working with Google on a pair of Android XR glasses, and the post sheds more light on this effort.
“In collaboration with Google, Samsung is working with pioneering lifestyle brand Warby Parker, known for leveraging technology to create beautifully-designed eyewear and deliver exceptional customer experiences,” the company explained.
Samsung is working on another range of glasses, in partnership with Gentle Monster:
At the same time, Samsung is also partnering with Gentle Monster to bring stylish, fashion-forward eyewear that blends cutting-edge AI-native technology with cultural influence and design leadership. Seamlessly connected to the Android XR ecosystem, these devices will pair advanced XR capabilities with style, comfort and practicality, bringing boundary-free discovery, work and play into daily life.
This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard about Samsung working on at least two pairs of Android XR smart glasses, though. A Korean outlet previously reported that Samsung was working on a pair of glasses in partnership with Google, as well as a pair of in-house spectacles. It’s believed that these in-house shades lack a built-in display and will be released with Samsung branding.
These latest statements don’t reveal anything substantial about the upcoming glasses, though. But the emphasis on “beautifully designed” and “stylish” eyewear suggests these products won’t be bulky.
In any event, I’m excited about the prospect of Android XR glasses compared to more cumbersome headsets. Meta’s Ray-Ban-branded glasses are pretty intriguing, but Gemini would likely be a significant upgrade over Meta AI. I’m also keen to see what Samsung and Google can do in terms of the camera experience and app integrations.
